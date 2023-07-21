Jamaican Athletes Shine at NACAC U18 and U23 Championships in Costa Rica

Costa Rica, 21 Jul – Adrian Kerr and Theianna-Lee Terrelonge secured two of four 100m titles for Jamaica at the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships, securing impressive victories on the opening day.

Adrian Kerr delivered a stunning performance in the men’s U23 100m final, clocking a personal best of 10.08 to claim the top spot. His compatriot, Travis Williams, also excelled with a lifetime best of 10.12, settling for second place.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge dominated the women’s U18 100m final, crossing the finish line in 11.41, securing a well-deserved victory. Frances Joely COLON Vazquez trailed behind in second place, while Jamaican athlete Abigail Wolfe finished sixth with a time of 11.83.

In the U18 men’s 100m final, Jamaica’s Gary Card narrowly missed the victory, finishing in 10.56, with Antigua and Barbuda’s Kasiya Daley claiming the top spot in a photo finish with the same time.

Trevoy Smith set a meeting record of 51.75 seconds in the men’s U18 one-lap obstacle race, outpacing Cheyne West of Trinidad and Tobago (52.35) and Berkley Mullings of the Bahamas (54.27).

In the men’s U23 400m final, Jamaica’s Assinie Wilson secured the silver medal with a time of 49.70, finishing behind the United States Caleb Cavanaugh, who clocked 49.35 for the gold.

Garriel White added to Jamaica’s medal tally with a bronze in the women’s U23 400m hurdles, clocking a time of 56.94. Americans Shani’ A Bellamy (55.48) and Vanessa Watson (56.05) claimed the top two spots.

Danielle Sloley came up with a 16.23m throw in the field events, earning her the bronze medal in the women’s U23 shot put. Americans Jaida Ross (18.35m) and Jalani Davis (17.20m) took the top two spots.

Jaeda Robinson of Jamaica displayed her talent in the women’s U18 triple jump final, clinching the silver medal with a mark of 12.14. Asia Phillips of Canada secured the gold with a new meeting record of 13.55m.

Meanwhile, in the men’s U23 shot put, Kobe Lawrence claimed fourth place with a throw of 17.45m. United States’ Maxwell Otterdahl dominated with an impressive 19.41m to secure the gold. His teammate, Jason Swarens, took home the silver with a throw of 19.02m.

The Jamaican athletes’ remarkable performances have set the stage for an exciting championship, and fans worldwide eagerly await the upcoming events.

