KINGSTON, Jamaica — The PUREWATER/JC/R. Danny William Invitational Track and Field Development Meet held at Ashenheim Stadium – Jamaica College on January 6th showcased an array of young talents, with Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave leading the charge with their outstanding performances.

In the Class 2 girls’ 100m, Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen High School marked her dominance with a remarkable win, clocking a personal best of 11.30 seconds. Terrelonge’s previous best was 11.41, which was done in 2023. She was followed by Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High School, who finished in 11.45 seconds, also a personal best, and heat 1 winner Shanoya Douglas from Muschette High School, who clocked 11.70 seconds, aided by a 3.0 m/s wind.

Kemarrio Bygrave from Jamaica College shone brightly in the Class 1 boys 800m, clinching victory with a meeting record time of 1:55.43. His teammate, Nellie Ambriton, secured the second position with a time of 1:58.80.

Raheem Pinnock and Alliah Baker Spearhead Victories at Ashenheim Stadium Showdown

In the Class 1 boys’ 100m, Raheem Pinnock of St Jago Boys sprinted to triumph in 10.59 seconds, edging out heat 7 winner Dontae Watson of Jamaica College, who recorded 10.68 seconds, and Antonio Powell from Edwin Allen, who finished in 10.73 seconds.

The Class 2 boys’ 100m was fiercely contested, with Johan-Ramaldo Smy of Muschette High School capturing first place in 10.78 seconds. Michael-Andre Edwards of Jamaica College at 11.09 seconds and Tyreece Foreman from St Georges College at 11.12 seconds were closest to him in the time-final.

Ched Brown of Calabar High School took top honors in the Class 3 boys’ 100m with 11.21 seconds, under a 2.1 m/s wind. Jordan Grant and Ajannie Kelly, both representing Jamaica College, tied for second, clocking 11.54 seconds, with winds of 1.3m/s and 1.1m/s, respectively.

Darnell Douglas of Jamaica College led the Class 4 boys’ 100m, finishing in 11.55 seconds with the aid of a 2.5 m/s wind. Joel Mckenzie from Wolmers Boys School and Daniel Buchanan of Kingston College followed with times of 11.98 and 12.01 seconds, respectively.

In the girls’ events, Hydel’s Alliah Baker, who ran 24.72 at Sprint Fest on Friday (5 Jan), emerged victorious in the Class 1 100m, clocking a swift 11.59 seconds. Trezeguet Taylor from Edwin Allen and Habiba Harris of Steths completed the podium with times of 11.69 and 11.75 seconds.

Kerelle Etienne of Edwin Allen claimed the Class 3 girls’ 100m title with a time of 11.70 seconds. Natrece East of Wolmers Girl and Kayla Johnson from Immaculate followed closely, recording 11.77 and 11.79 seconds, respectively.

Rihanna Scott from Ferncourt High School led the Class 4 girls’ category, clocking 12.19 seconds, while Teixiera Johnson of Hydel High School and Tashana Godfrey of Edwin Allen finished in 12.29 and 12.42 seconds.

The men’s 400m open was won by Rushane Symister of Jamaica College in 48.82 seconds, closely followed by Antonio Powell of Edwin Allen at 49.01 seconds, and Jaquan Coke of Kingston College at 49.14 seconds.

Tonyan Beckford from Edwin Allen dominated the Women’s 400m open, recording a time of 53.93 seconds. Teammates Kellyann Carr and Shanoya Douglas completed the top three with times of 55.37 and 55.53 seconds.

In the middle distance, Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen set a new meet record in the Class 1 girls’ 800m, finishing in 2:13.49. Carlene Temple from Alphansus Davis and Abigail Campbell of Hydel High School followed with 2:14.65 and 2:15.57.

Alikay Reynolds of Alphansus Davis secured the Class 3 girls 800 meters in 2:19.55, ahead of Kevongaye Fowler of Edwin Allen at 2:20.42. Danae Hodges from Sydney Pagon won the Class 2 girls 800m in 2:15.90, followed by Chennai Jarrett of Steths at 2:20.00.

In the sprint hurdles, Matthew Sullivan of Camperdown won the Class 1 boys 110m hurdles in 13.70 seconds, aided by a 3.3 m/s wind. Taj-Oneil Gordon of Kingston College B ran 13.91 to take the Class 2 boys’ 110m hurdles, and Marquise Page from St Jago Boys 13.01 seconds to top the Class 3 boys’ 100m hurdles (2.5m/s wind).

Shania Myers of Hydel High School took the Class 1 girls 100m hurdles in 13.46 seconds, while Jody-Ann Daley, also from Hydel, dominated the Class 2 girls 100m hurdles in 13.48 seconds. Rajana Price from Alpha and Niara McLeod of Immaculate led the Class 3 (80m) and Class 4 (70m) girls hurdles in 11.64 and 10.89 seconds.

Dorian Charles of Jamaica College won the Class 1 boys’ 400m hurdles in 53.27 seconds, and Robert Miller from Calabar High School led the Class 2 boys with 54.38 seconds. Aaliyah Mullings of Hydel High School topped the women’s open 400m hurdles in 1:00.68.

The long-distance events saw Evans Tetteh of Jamaica College finish the boys 5,000m open in 16:45.70, and Kaydeen Johnson from Hydel High School win the Girls 3,000m open in 11:09.99.

These performances not only showcased the depth of talent at the meet but also set a high standard for future competitions in Jamaican track and field.

