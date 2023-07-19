Tobi Amusan Charged with Missed Drug Tests: Fights for Innocence Ahead of World Championships

Tobi Amusan, the reigning world champion, and holder of the world record in the women’s 100m hurdles, has disclosed a surprising development. She has been formally charged by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for allegedly missing three drug tests within a 12-month period.

Nigerian Amusan, who triumphed at the Eugene 2022 World Championships and set a new world record, has firmly stated her intention to contest the charge. Her hope is to be cleared of any wrongdoing before the upcoming Budapest 2023 World Championships.

In the most shocking track and field news of 2023, Tobi Amusan, through a release, declared, “Today, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three (3) missed tests in 12 months. I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.”

She staunchly maintains her innocence, emphasizing her status as a clean athlete and expressing confidence in a favorable resolution. Tobi Amusan further revealed that she underwent regular testing by the AIU and was actually tested within days of the alleged missed test.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August. In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy, while I address these allegations in my upcoming arbitration,” the release concluded.

Amusan’s exceptional performances, including her outstanding times of 12.12 in the semi-finals and 12.06w (+2.5m/s) in the final of the Eugene 2022 World Championships, have solidified her status as the premier athlete in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Her season-best time stands at an impressive 12.23. As the sporting world awaits the resolution of her case, attention remains focused on the pending decision by the tribunal and its potential impact on her participation in the Budapest 2023 World Championships.

