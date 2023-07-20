Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting

LUCERNE, Switzerland (July 19) – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a five-time world champion, effortlessly glided to victory in her first 100m race of 2023, setting a phenomenal new meeting record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting.

She crossed the finish line in a blazing 10.82, leaving her competitors in awe. Zoe Hobbs (NZL) put up a strong challenge but could only manage 11.08 for second place.



Natasha Morrison (11.18) and Briana Williams (11.35), both Jamaican sprinters, finished in 5th and 8th positions, respectively.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the back-to-back world 100m champion, spoke to the crowd after the race, saying, “It differently feel good, it’s the first one,” while adding she “just kind of want to feel where I am at.”

In the B race, Serena Cole claimed 5th place in 11.31, closely followed by fellow Jamaican Jonielle Smith in 6th place with a time of 11.39. Gina Bass (HAM) took the victory with a swift 11.19.

Jamaican Julian Forte blazed through the finish line with a season-best 9.99, outpacing national champion Rohan Watson (10.03) to win the men’s 100m. Michael Campbell (JAM) secured 5th place with a strong performance of 10.21.

Rusheen McDonald of Jamaica set the track ablaze in the men’s 400m race, crossing the finish line in a sensational 44.80 seconds. Botswana’s Collen Kebinatshipi came closest with a time of 45.15. McDonald ran a season-best 44.03 three days ago.

Tyler Mason led home a fantastic Jamaican 1-2 finish in the men’s 110m hurdles, clocking 13.19, with Orlando Bennett close behind in second place at 13.22. Jamaican athletes Damion Thomas (13.51) and Ronald Levy (14.89) secured 7th and 8th positions, respectively.

Amoi Brown delivered an incredible performance in the women’s 100m hurdles, leading a Jamaican 1-2 finish. She crossed the line in 12.64, narrowly edging out Beijing 2015 world champion Danielle Williams, who finished in 12.68.

Janieve Russell dominated the women’s 400m hurdles, blazing around the track with an incredible season-best time of 53.65. She triumphed over former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad (USA), who finished with 54.01, and fellow Jamaican Andrenette Knight, who clocked 54.13.

