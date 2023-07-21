Shericka Jackson Takes Gold in Monaco DL

Shericka Jackson was the only Jamaican victor at Friday’s (21) Monaco Diamond League meeting. The world 200m champion stormed to an impressive victory, crossing the line in 21.86 seconds. Monaco Diamond League Full Results

After the race, Shericka Jackson said, “It was great for me today.” She continued, “Last time, I was second here, so to come here and take the win, it is really, really good. Jackson also spoke of three races she ran in a week, which she said made it a bit harder for her today.

Julien Alfred, who had just signed a pro deal with Puma, led off the curve and was still able to finish strongly behind Jackson in 22.03.

Jackson admitted she wasn’t at her best on the curve today. “Oh, my execution. I do not think that the curve was as good as I wanted, but I managed to go until the finish, so it was good. I have one more coming up, so I am glad I finished this one healthy. I did that on the home straight, I think, so I am grateful.”

Julien Alfred, who is one to watch for Budapest 23, expressed satisfaction with her day’s work. “I am very satisfied because I wanted to see where I am at, and I know it now. And now, time to come back to the training. I was just focusing on running, not beating anyone. It was a bit rusty, to be honest, but I am still in the preparation for the Worlds,” she said.

The race was Alfred’s last before Budapest, just under a month away.

Dina Asher-Smith ran a season-best 22.23 for third, and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan got fourth in 22.40. American Gabby Thomas, the world leader at 21.60, finished down the track, running 22.67 for seventh.

READ MORE: Gabby Thomas, recently crowned US 200m champion, is embracing her Jamaican roots. “Everybody knows I am Jamaican,” she declared confidently

Jaydon Hibbert led up to the final round before Fabrice Zango (BUR) snatched victory with 17.70. Hibbert, who finished with a mark of 17.66, said, “It was a rough competition.”

“I got a little cramps, but I came into my zone, and I was OK. I was second, but I was super grateful at the same time. To represent my country is always a pleasure. But I am very tired now. I am ready to go home right now.”

In the men’s 100m, Jamaicans Ackeem Blake, 10.00, Yohan Blake, 10.01, and Kishane Thompson, 10.04, finished 3rd, 4th, and 5th, respectively. Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN) won the event in 9.92 ahead of Letsile Tebogo (BOT), 9.93.

Via Ali’s Emotional Victory: “I Can’t Believe I Won My First Diamond League!

Also, in track and field news from Monaco DL, Nia Ali produced a personal best, world lead, and meeting record, 12.30, to win the women’s 100m hurdles.

Ali, who has three children, went down on the line with compatriot Kendra Harrison, the second-place finisher, in 12.31. “I feel amazing; it was a PB for me. It is the first time I have won in a Diamond League. I cannot believe it,” said Ali.

“I am so happy I was able to give the best of myself here today. I started very fast, and then in the middle of the race, I told myself, ‘do not fall asleep.’ I really fought for it because I felt myself a bit behind at the last hurdle, but then I just attacked the finish line and won my best win.”

In other track and field updates – Epic Faceoff: Jackson vs Richardson vs Ta Lou – London Diamond League’s Most Anticipated Women’s 100m Clash

In the biggest track and field news of 2023 so far, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Sets New Record at Spitzen Leichtathletik Luzern Meeting