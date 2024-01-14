The standout performer at the JAAA Puma Fuller Anderson Development Meet at GC Foster College on Saturday was undoubtedly Theianna-Lee Terrelonge of Edwin Allen. Terrelonge stormed to victory in the Class 2 girls’ 200m, clocking an impressive 23.73 seconds. Her performance set the tone for a day filled with exceptional athletic displays.

In the very next heat, Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High claimed the second spot with a commendable time of 24.08 seconds, while Briana Campbell from St. Jago completed the podium, finishing third in 24.50 seconds.

In the Class 1 girls’ 200m, St. Jago’s Kryshell Hoolong led the field, winning in 24.26 seconds (2.3m/s wind). Habiba Harris from STETHS, who won her heat in 24.36 seconds (1.0m/s), and Edwin Allen’s Jounee Armstrong, 24.51 seconds, took second and third places.

Edwin Allen’s Kerelle Etienne dominated the Class 3 girls’ 200m, finishing first in 24.95 seconds. She was joined on the podium by Martina Parkes of St. Jago, who clocked 25.14 seconds, and Moesha Gayle, another Edwin Allen athlete, who completed the race in 25.36 seconds.

In the Class 4 girls’ 200m, Ferncourt’s Rihanna Scott emerged victorious with a time of 25.68 seconds, followed by Tashana Godfrey of Edwin Allen at 25.80 seconds and Nailah Robinson from St. Jago, who finished in 26.38 seconds.

The Class 1 boys’ 200m finals were equally thrilling. Edwin Allen’s Antonio Powell emerged victorious, recording a time of 21.40 seconds. Marcinho Rose of Kingston College won his heat, securing the overall second place with a time of 21.51 seconds. Enrique Webster from STETHS completed the race in 21.63 seconds.

In the Class 2 boys’ 200m, St. Catherine’s Charles Wright topped the field by clinching first place in 22.14 seconds. Detarje Morgan from St. Jago finished in 22.49 seconds, and Joshua Grant of Kingston College, who clocked in at 22.59 seconds, took second and third respectively in the time-final event.

The Class 3 boys’ 200m saw Charlemont’s Ravija Foster take the top spot with a time of 23.35 seconds, while Jevanney Findlay of St. Jago and Taheem Thompson from Edwin Allen finished second and third, recording times of 23.75 and 23.79 seconds, respectively.

St. Jago and Edwin Allen Emerge as Top Contenders

In the Class 1 boys’ 1500m, Raheim Walker of St. Jago demonstrated remarkable endurance, clinching first place with a time of 4:15.98. Kevon Morgan from Port Antonio High was next best, finishing the race in 4:17.48.

The Class 2 boys’ 1500m saw Sekani Brown of Calabar High emerge victorious, clocking a time of 4:20.07, while Moses Johnson from Edwin Allen followed with a time of 4:28.05.

In the Class 3 category, Manchester’s Kevon Palmer won the 1500m in 4:40.69, narrowly beating Cory Christie of St. Jago, who finished in 4:40.96.

Theianna-Lee Terrelonge’s teammate Rickeisha Simms was a double winner on the day.

In the 800m races, Rickeisha Simms of Edwin Allen again shone in the Class 1 girls’ category, recording a winning time of 2:15.81. Cindy Rose of Holmwood trailed just behind at 2:16.35.

Simms, in the Class 1 1500m, secured first place with a time of 4:50.94, followed by Cindy Rose of Holmwood at 4:51.82 and Monique Stewart, also from Edwin Allen, at 4:53.13.

The Class 2 1500m was dominated by Sekani Brown of Calabar High, who recorded a time of 4:20.07, while Moses Johnson of Edwin Allen came in second with 4:28.05.

Alphansus Davis’ Alikay Reynolds led the Class 3 girls’ 1500m, finishing in 4:55.29, with Denique Palmer from Edwin Allen closely behind at 4:56.29.

Jovi Rose from Holmwood won the Class 2 girls’ 800m in 2:19.59, while Andrene Peart of Holmwood finished in 2:20.34.

St. Jago’s Jada Fletcher topped the Class 3 girls’ 800m with a time of 2:22.84, closely followed by Tabbrel Williams from Alphansus Davis at 2:23.08.

The boys’ 800m saw STETHS’ Barrain Smith win the Class 1 race in 1:53.93, with Kingston College’s Schevorn Wardlow, 1:56.02, and Joel Morgan from Edwin Allen, 1:56.20 following. All went under the previous record of 1:59.08.

In the Class 2 boys’ 800m, Shawn Walter of Holmwood recorded a winning time of 2:01.10, with Dante Simpson from Port Antonio High and Jerise Brooks of Alphansus Davis completing the top three.

Tyrece Whyte from Port Antonio High led the Class 3 boys’ 800m in 2:07.77, followed by Obrian Clarke of Calabar High, 2:10.12, and Jeremi McMurrine, also from Port Antonio High, 2:12.89.

In the 400m finals, Charles Wright from St. Catherine dominated the Class 2 boys’ event, setting a new record of 49.44. Kingston College’s pair of Jordan Rehedul and Markel Smith placed second and third in 50.55 and 50.57, respectively. All three went under the previous record of 50.80s.

The Class 3 boys’ 400m was won by Rushain Richards of St. Jago in 52.59 seconds, with Jason Pitter and Andre Boyd, both from Kingston College and St. Jago, respectively, completing the podium.

In the girls’ 400m, Quana Walker of St. Jago took the Class 1 title in 56.87 seconds, followed by teammates Kryshell Hoolong and Kitania Headley. The Class 2 race was led by Shanieka Lindsay from Alphansus Davis in 57.02 seconds, with Chennai Jarrett and Shavan Griffiths of Steths in second and third.

Finally, the Class 3 girls’ 400m was won by Tracey-ann Evans of Holmwood in 57.83 seconds, with Alyssa Carty from St. Jago and Dejaun Morrisson of Clarendon College following.

The meet started off with the girls’ open 3,000m and boys’ open 5,000m, where Holmwood’s Florence Nafamba and Kingston College’s Ethan Gioko stood out as the winners in their categories.

Gioko finished the 5,000m in 16:37.54, while Nafamba completed the 3,000m in 10:55.94.

____________________________________________________________

