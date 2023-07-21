Faith Kipyegon Sets New Mile World Record, Warholm Dominates in Monaco Diamond League

Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon wowed spectators and sports enthusiasts worldwide at the Monaco Diamond League with her outstanding performance, breaking the one-mile world record by an impressive 4.69 seconds.

Monaco Diamond League Results

The event also witnessed three other world-leading performances and four area records, including a European record for Mohamed Katir in the 5000m event (12:45.01). Additionally, Mondo Duplantis faced his first defeat of the season.

Women’s Short Reviews:

200m – World champion Shericka Jackson claimed victory in the 200m event with a time of 21.86 (0.2) ahead of Julien Alfred (22.08) and Dina Asher-Smith, who improved her season’s best to 22.23, securing the third position.

400m – Natalia Kaczmarek powered through the field, securing her third Diamond League win of the season in the 400m event with a time of 49.63. Shamier Little achieved a lifetime best of 49.68 to finish second, while Lieke Klaver and Rhasidat Adeleke both clocked 49.99 (49.988 and 49.990) for third and fourth place, respectively.

One mile – Faith Kipyegon claimed her third world record of the season, shattering Sifan Hassan’s previous record of 4:12.33 with an astonishing time of 4:07.64! Her 1500m split was an unofficial 3:51.5. In second place, Ciara Mageean crushed Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish record with a time of 4:14.58, elevating herself to fifth on the world all-time list. Laura Muir secured fourth place with a British record of 4:15.24. The event also witnessed area records set by Jessica Hull (4:15.34 – Oceania), Nikki Hiltz (4:16.35 – North America), Joselyn Brea (4:27.41 – South America), and a national record for France by Berenice Cleyet-Merle (4:26.06).

100m hurdles – Nia Ali, at the age of 34, claimed victory in the 100m hurdles with a world-leading and lifetime best time of 12.30, breaking Gail Devers’ meeting record of 12.42. Ali secured the win by a mere 0.01 seconds, edging out Kendra Harrison, with Alaysha Johnson finishing third in 12.39 (387) and Tia Jones fourth in 12.39 (388). Laeticia Bapte of France finished sixth with a personal best of 12.73 (0.6).

High jump – Nicola Olyslagers cleared 1.99m to secure victory, surpassing Ukrainians Iryna Gerashchenko and Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who both cleared 1.96m, with the former claiming second place on countback.

Long jump – Larissa Iapichino secured her third Diamond League win of the season in the long jump event, achieving an outdoor lifetime best of 6.95m (0.3, also EL) in the sixth round. Tara Davis-Woodhall finished second with a jump of 6.88m (0.2), and Ivana Vuleta improved to 6.86m (0.0) to secure third place.

Men’s Short Reviews:

100m – Ferdinand Omanyala edged out Letsile Tebogo with a time of 9.92 (0.6) to 9.93, securing his first sub-10-second performance of the year.

800m – A world lead of 1:43.22 was achieved by the dominant Wycliffe Kinyamal in the 800m event, leading six athletes to finish under the 1:44-barrier. Among them, Daniel Rowden of Great Britain claimed fifth place with a personal best of 1:43.95, and Frenchman Yanis Meziane secured seventh place with 1:44.30.

5000m – Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet triumphed with a lifetime best of 12:42.18, leading an Ethiopian 1-2-3, with Berihu Aregawi finishing second in 12:42.58 and Telahun Haile Bekele third in 12:42.70. The event also witnessed a European record set by Mohamed Katir, who secured fourth place with a time of 12:45.01. Additionally, Jimmy Gressier broke the 13-minute barrier for the first time, setting a national record for France with a time of 12:56.09.

3000m steeplechase – Simon Koech emerged victorious with a lifetime best time of 8:04.19, making him the third-fastest performer in 2023 and securing a qualification standard for the upcoming Budapest event. George Beamish of New Zealand finished fifth in 8:13.26, breaking the Oceanian record.

400m hurdles – Karsten Warholm achieved the fourth-fastest time in history and claimed the world lead, breaking his own meeting (and Diamond League) record with a time of 46.51. Alison dos Santos put in a solid season’s debut, finishing second with a time of 47.66 on his return from knee surgery. Ludvy Vaillant of France secured fourth place with a personal best of 47.85.

Pole vault – Surprisingly, Armand Duplantis only managed to secure fourth place, clearing 5.72m, achieving just one valid jump throughout the competition. Chris Nilsen secured victory with an equaling season’s best of 5.92m.

Triple jump – Hugues Fabrice Zango clinched victory with the last jump of the competition, recording a distance of 17.70m (-0.4), edging out 18-year-old world U20 champion Jaydon Hibbert, who recorded 17.68m (1.7).

Javelin throw – Jakub Vadlejch claimed victory with his first throw of 85.95m, with European champion Julian Weber securing second place with a distance of 84.23m.

