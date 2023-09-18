BERLIN, GERMANY: Reigning champion Eliud Kipchoge is set to return to the streets of Berlin, gearing up to maintain his crown in the upcoming BMW Berlin Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label event, this Sunday (24 Sept).

Information courtesy of Race News Service, quoting Eliud Kipchoge as saying, “I’ve committed to intense preparation alongside my squad, religiously following our training regimen. Berlin holds a special significance for me, and I’m eagerly looking forward to facing this formidable test yet again.” ALSO READ: Kipchoge Lowers His Own World Record At BMW Berlin Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge vs. The World: Berlin Marathon Elite Men’s Preview

With an impressive marathon time of 2:01:09, Kipchoge spearheads an elite assembly of male runners. This stellar lineup includes his fellow countrymen, Amos Kipruto, clocking in at 2:03:13, Jonathan Maiyo with a time of 2:04:56, and Eliud Kiptanui, who has a personal best time of 2:05:21.

This list includes Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, the former world title-holder from Eritrea, with a personal best of 2:05:34.

As far as European competitors are concerned, the field is not without its noteworthy entrants. Germany’s Amanal Petros, who holds the national record with a time of 2:06:34, and Switzerland’s Abraham Tadese, with a close record of 2:06:38, are among those leading the charge from the continent.