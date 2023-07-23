caribshopper
Jamaica’s Rising Stars Impress at NACAC U18 and U23 Championships

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 23, 2023
D'Andre Anderson Secures Gold in Men's U23 400m at NACAC Championships!

Jamaicans D’Andre Anderson, Daniel Wright, and Chavez Penn were winners on Saturday’s (22 Jul) second day of the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships at Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rico.

Daniel Wright ran 13.31 to beat his teammate Kahiem Carby (13.34) as Jamaica took 1-2 in the U18 men’s 110m hurdles final. Yander Luis Herrera Machin of Cuba took bronze in 13.41.

D’Andre Anderson won the men’s U23 400m gold in 45.56, ahead of Barbados’ Kyle Gale (45.80) and American William Jones (49.95).

Chavez Penn won the men’s U18 high jump with a clearance of 2.10m. Andrew Stone of the Cayman Islands was second with 2.07m.

Joshua Wint of Jamaica ran 48.68 for second place behind Zion Miller of the Bahamas, who finished with 48.08 in the U18 men’s 400m final.

Shanna Kay Anderson picked up bronze in the U23 women’s 400m final, running 52.27 seconds, to finish behind American pair Jermaisha Arnold (50.68) and Ziyah Holman (50.95).

Jaheem Hayles of Jamaica ran 13.73 to take bronze in the men’s 110m hurdles. Connor Schulman of the United States won the event in 13.40, ahead of Antoine Andrews of the Bahamas (13.57).

Crystal Morrison of Jamaica pocketed silver in the women’s 100m hurdles, running 12.81, to finish behind American Rayniah Jones (12.78).

Jordan Turner, with a leap of 7.82m, took bronze in the men’s U23 long jump. He was beaten by American pair Malcolm Clemons (8.21m) and Jeremiah Davis (8.10m).

In the sprint relays, Jamaica missed the U18 girls’ event but won the men’s U23 final in 39.04. They finished second in the U18 men’s final, running 41.18, behind Trinidad and Tobago, who clocked 41.14.
Jamaica also picked up silver in the U23 women’s final, crossing the line in 43.80, to Team USA, which included Mia Brahe-Pedersen (42.74).

Anthony Foster

