Heartbreak and Triumph: Jamaica’s Journey at NACAC U18 and U23 Championships Unfolds

Ralford Mullings won Jamaica’s first gold medal at the NACAC U18 and U23 Championships in Costa Rica on Friday’s (July 21) opening day.

Mullings struck gold in the U23 men’s discus with a throw of 61.18m. He beat Jaden James of Trinidad and Tobago, 53.59m, and Aidan Elbettar of the United States, 53.21.

Team Jamaica suffered a huge blow ahead of the meet as nearly half of its team did not make it into Costa Rica because of waiver documents. The disappointment has forced the JAAA to apologize to athletes who did not get to make the trip.

“Up to this moment, we have NOT received a waiver document to allow you to land in Costa Rica, and based on what has transpired so far, it will be impossible to get you into Costa Rica for the Championship,” a section of the message sent by the JAAA, that was seen by Trackalerts.com.

“We understand the disappointment you must feel and hope that this will not discourage you from remaining committed to the sport and seeking to represent your country,” the JAAA said.

Meanwhile, in track and field news from the short sprint, Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Abigail Wolfe are into the final of the U18 women’s 100m. Terrelonge qualified with the latest time of 11.49, while Wolfe got in with 11.90.

Frances Joely Colon of Puerto Rico is the second-fastest qualifier at 11.57 seconds.

In the men’s U18 section, Gary Card is the only Jamaican to advance with 10.53, the second fastest time of the day. Kasiya Daley of Antigua and Barbuda led the qualifiers with 10.53.

Jamaica’s Female Sprinters Miss U23 100m Final, Mia Brahe-Pedersen Impresses with 11.01s

Jamaica had no women in the U23 100m, which saw Mia Brahe-Pedersen blazing through the semi-finals in 11.01.

Jamaica’s Adrian Kerr led the qualifiers in the U23 men’s 100m with 10.09. However, his teammate Travis Williams, who ran 10.11, did so in far less assisted wind. Kerr’s race was in 3.1 m/s wind, while Williams got a legal 1.9 m/s support.

