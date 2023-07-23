Theianna-Lee Terrelonge, Mia Brahe-Pedersen complete sprint double at NACAC U18 & U23 Championships

Jamaica’s Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and American Mia Brahe-Pedersen completed sprint double victories at the NACAC U18 & U23 Championship on Sunday, July 23, at Estadio Nacional, San José, Costa Rica.

Terrelonge, who had won the 100m title on Friday, raced to another meeting record of 23.53, defeating La’Nica Locker of Antigua and Barbuda, who finished with a time of 23.64.

In the U18 men’s final, Ainsley McGregor earned silver for Jamaica, clocking 21.79, as he was bested by sprint double champion Kasiya Daley of Antigua and Barbuda, who finished in 21.40.

Mia Brahe-Pedersen of the United States also achieved the sprint double, winning the U23 women’s 200m in 23.05. Beyonce Defreitas of the British Virgin Islands secured second place with a time of 23.59.

Jamaica’s Demar Francis ran 20.67 to claim the silver in the U23 men’s 200m, with Callum Robinson of Canada taking the top spot in 20.52.

Rhianna Phillips of Jamaica secured the gold in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.61m. America’s Euphenie Andre (13.42m) and Asherah Collins (13.04m) settled for second and third place, respectively.

Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford also won a gold medal, clearing 2.21m to take the men’s U23 high jump ahead of Kason O’Riley of America, who jumped 2.18m.

Handal Roban of St. Vincent and The Grenadines ran an impressive 1:47.43 to win the men’s U23 800m final, with Sean Dolan of the United States finishing in second place with a time of 1:47.54.

Jamaica wrapped up the championship with two 4x400m victories and one second-place finish. The U23 male team clocked 3:02.44 to beat the USA, who finished in 3:03.84, while the U18 team secured victory with a time of 3:12.80, ahead of the Bahamas, 3:19.80.

The U23 ladies secured silver with a time of 3:28.50, finishing behind the USA, who recorded 3:26.83.

Overall, Jamaica ended the three-day championship with an impressive haul of 32 medals, despite 26 athletes being unable to make the trip, placing them second only to the USA, who earned 47 medals.

Jamaica’s medal tally included 13 gold, 14 silver, and five bronze, while the USA secured 23 gold, 16 silver, and eight bronze medals. It’s worth noting that the USA did not participate in the U18 section of the championship.

