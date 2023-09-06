Jamaica’s former 100m world record holder, Asafa Powell, inaugurated the newly built track at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, ahead of the highly anticipated Allianz Memorial Van Damme, nicknamed Brussels Diamond League, set to take place this Friday (8th Sept).

Asafa Powell Honored to Inaugurate the Track for Brussels Diamond League

Powell, who is a guest of honor at the event, arrived in the Belgium capital with his wife Alyshia Powell and agent, Paul Doyle.

Taking to Instagram, Asafa Powell expressed his elation and said, “Brand new track now open at King Baudouin Stadium and ready for fireworks this weekend at the Allianz MEMORIAL VAN DAMME.”

“It was an honor to open the newly renovated track in this stadium where I completed 9 times during my career and ran my first sub 9.90 (9.87). I’m ready to see some great performances this weekend.”

A Look Back at Asafa Powell’s Career

Hailing from Spanish Town in Jamaica, Asafa Powell vaulted into the global spotlight during the early part of this century by shattering the 100m world record on two separate occasions. He first rewrote the record books in 2005, sprinting to a 9.77-second finish, and then improved upon his own feat in 2007 with an impressive 9.74-second performance. In addition to his record-setting exploits, Powell has also garnered bronze in both the Osaka 2007 and Berlin 2009 World Athletics Championships. A Commonwealth Games champion in the 100m at Melbourne in 2006, Powell played a pivotal role in Jamaica’s 4x100m relay victories at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games as well as the Berlin 2009 and Beijing 2015 World Athletics Championships.

Powell’s connection with the King Baudouin Stadium is especially significant. He has competed there nine times over his illustrious career and achieved his first sub-9.90 second run, with a time of 9.87 seconds, at this very venue.

Anticipation for Upcoming Performances

With the newly inaugurated track, this year’s Allianz Memorial Van Damme is expected to feature remarkable performances, perhaps even record-breaking runs. Powell, who is attending as a guest of honor, is evidently keen to witness the young talents who will grace the track he has such a strong history with.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme serves as one of the final meets in the Diamond League series, making it a crucial platform for athletes to stake their claims for end-of-season honors. Given Powell’s endorsement, the event is set to be a must-watch for fans and athletes alike.

