Former World Champion Tajay Gayle leads an impressive roster for the upcoming long jump competition at the Zagreb City Challenge. Scheduled for Friday, 8 September at 6 PM, the event is part of the annual Boris Hanžeković Memorial and will feature both women’s and men’s long jump competitions.

Tajay Gayle, a recent World Championships bronze medalist, boasts a season’s best jump of 8.27 meters and a remarkable personal best of 8.69 meters.

Last year’s event saw a thrilling display of skill, with Croatian long jumpers Filip Pravdica and Marko Čeko both breaking the eight-meter mark with jumps of 8.04 and 8.00 meters, respectively.

Fans are eagerly anticipating similar or even better performances this year, especially with the inclusion of such top-tier talent.

Also in the fray is U.S. indoor champion and Budapest finalist William Williams, whose season’s best stands at 8.23 meters. The competition will also feature Australian long jumper Liam Adcock, who has a season’s best of 8.15 meters.

Rounding out the list are Croatia’s own Pravdica and Čeko, who will be seeking to impress the home crowd once more.

Zagreb City Challenge, Boris Hanžeković Memorial Men’s long jump – Entries

Entry Number Athlete Name Country 1 Marko Čeko CRO 2 Filip Pravdica CRO 3 Andreas Trajkovski MKD 4 Liam Adcock AUT 5 William Williams USA 6 Tajay Gayle JAM 7 Erwan Konate FRA

The men’s long, which is one of the featured events, will benefit from the prize money below:

73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial A Events and Prize Money

Event Rank Prize Money (USD) 1st place $4,000 2nd place $2,000 3rd place $1,500 4th place $800 5th place $700 6th place $600 7th place $500 8th place $400

The Boris Hanžeković Memorial Live Results, Startlist, Meeting Records, Meet Results (Past) and Event Schedule are available.

How to Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream? Don’t worry! The information on Live Streaming of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial will be provided before the start of the event

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Brussels Diamond League (8 Sept)

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)