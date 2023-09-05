Former World Champion Tajay Gayle leads an impressive roster for the upcoming long jump competition at the Zagreb City Challenge. Scheduled for Friday, 8 September at 6 PM, the event is part of the annual Boris Hanžeković Memorial and will feature both women’s and men’s long jump competitions.
Tajay Gayle, a recent World Championships bronze medalist, boasts a season’s best jump of 8.27 meters and a remarkable personal best of 8.69 meters.
Last year’s event saw a thrilling display of skill, with Croatian long jumpers Filip Pravdica and Marko Čeko both breaking the eight-meter mark with jumps of 8.04 and 8.00 meters, respectively.
Fans are eagerly anticipating similar or even better performances this year, especially with the inclusion of such top-tier talent.
Also in the fray is U.S. indoor champion and Budapest finalist William Williams, whose season’s best stands at 8.23 meters. The competition will also feature Australian long jumper Liam Adcock, who has a season’s best of 8.15 meters.
Rounding out the list are Croatia’s own Pravdica and Čeko, who will be seeking to impress the home crowd once more.
Zagreb City Challenge, Boris Hanžeković Memorial Men’s long jump – Entries
|Entry Number
|Athlete Name
|Country
|1
|Marko Čeko
|CRO
|2
|Filip Pravdica
|CRO
|3
|Andreas Trajkovski
|MKD
|4
|Liam Adcock
|AUT
|5
|William Williams
|USA
|6
|Tajay Gayle
|JAM
|7
|Erwan Konate
|FRA
The men’s long, which is one of the featured events, will benefit from the prize money below:
73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial A Events and Prize Money
|Event Rank
|Prize Money (USD)
|1st place
|$4,000
|2nd place
|$2,000
|3rd place
|$1,500
|4th place
|$800
|5th place
|$700
|6th place
|$600
|7th place
|$500
|8th place
|$400
The Boris Hanžeković Memorial Live Results, Startlist, Meeting Records, Meet Results (Past) and Event Schedule are available.
How to Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream? Don’t worry! The information on Live Streaming of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial will be provided before the start of the event
In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –
Palio Citta’ della Quercia Rovereto (6 Sept)
Brussels Diamond League (8 Sept)
Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)
Great North Run (10 Sept)
Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)
Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)
Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)