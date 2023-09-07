Asafa Powell, the former 100m world record holder, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme event in Brussels, a recognition that he says is “truly one of my greatest honors.”

How to follow and watch the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels? Follow this link to World Athletics Website

The Jamaican sprint legend also had the honor of cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the new track set to host the upcoming Friday’s Brussels Diamond League meet.

During his career, Asafa Powell clocked an impressive 97 sub-10 second runs in the 100m, six of which were at the Brussels Diamond League, a meet he describes as “arguably the best in the world.”

“Honored to be inducted into the hall of fame of the @allianzmemorialvandamme alongside some legends of the sport,” Powell stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asafa Powell (@asafasub10king)

Asafa Powell: “The memories of this place will stay with me forever!”

Powell also extended heartfelt thanks to Wilfried Meert for years of support and encouragement. Meert, the founder of the event, was lauded by Powell for creating an unparalleled event with “creativity and integrity that is second to none.”

Now, having formally opened the new track, Powell’s legacy in Brussels takes on a physical form that future athletes will tread upon, even as his name joins other legends in the event’s Hall of Fame. It marks yet another milestone in a career that has already left an indelible mark on the world of athletics.

In more Brussels Diamond League updates, Shericka Jackson Targets the Unbreakable 21.34: Flo-Jo’s 200m Record on the Line in Brussels and Start Lists | Brussels Diamond League – Memorial Van Damme 2023