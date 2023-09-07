Asafa Powell reflects on his career and the impact of Brussels on it, as he is inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame
Asafa Powell, the former 100m world record holder, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme event in Brussels, a recognition that he says is “truly one of my greatest honors.”

The Jamaican sprint legend also had the honor of cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the new track set to host the upcoming Friday’s Brussels Diamond League meet.

During his career, Asafa Powell clocked an impressive 97 sub-10 second runs in the 100m, six of which were at the Brussels Diamond League, a meet he describes as “arguably the best in the world.”

“Honored to be inducted into the hall of fame of the @allianzmemorialvandamme alongside some legends of the sport,” Powell stated.

 

Asafa Powell: “The memories of this place will stay with me forever!”

Powell also extended heartfelt thanks to Wilfried Meert for years of support and encouragement. Meert, the founder of the event, was lauded by Powell for creating an unparalleled event with “creativity and integrity that is second to none.”

Now, having formally opened the new track, Powell’s legacy in Brussels takes on a physical form that future athletes will tread upon, even as his name joins other legends in the event’s Hall of Fame. It marks yet another milestone in a career that has already left an indelible mark on the world of athletics.

Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

