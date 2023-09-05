ZAGREB (CRO) – A stellar lineup of sprinters is set for the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial in Zagreb on 10 Sept, a key event in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.

Jamaican sprinters Oblique Seville and Rohan Watson, who have personal bests of 9.86 and 9.91 seconds, respectively, are included in the men’s 100m.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the African record-holder with a stunning personal best of 9.77 seconds, is expected to start as the race favorite. They are among the Best Sprinters for 2023.

Adding international flair to the race is Hakim Sani-Brown from Japan, a World Championship finalist, who has clocked 9.97 seconds in the 100m.

The event organizers are buzzing with excitement as the meeting record of 9.85 seconds, set by sprinting legend Usain Bolt, could be in jeopardy given the caliber of the athletes competing. All eyes will be on Omanyala to see if he can break his own African record and perhaps even challenge Bolt’s meeting mark.

Seville beat Omanyala at Monday’s (4 Sept) Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023, running 10.01 to the African 10.04. Seville, too, is in top form and could be the one to lower Usain Bolt’s record.

The Boris Hanzekovic Memorial is one of Croatia’s most highly anticipated athletics meetings, attracting world-class talent every year.

However, this year’s 100m event is drawing particular attention due to the exceptional field of competitors. The sprinters, all of whom have run sub-10 seconds, promise to turn the race into one of the most electrifying contests of the season. With the athletes in peak form, fans and experts alike expect a night of thrilling, high-speed competition.

The men’s 100m, which is one of the featured events, will benefit from the prize money below:

73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial A Events and Prize Money

1st place $4000

2nd place $2000

3rd place $1500

4th place $800

5th place $700

6th place $600

7th place $500

8th place $400

The Boris Hanžeković Memorial Live Results, Startlist, Meeting Records, Meet Results (Past) and Event Schedule are available.

How to Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream? Don’t worry! The information on Live Streaming of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial will be provided before the start of the event

