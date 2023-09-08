The Brussels Diamond League marks the final leg of qualification for the upcoming Prefontaine Classic set for September 16-17, concluding the 14-meeting series of the Wanda Diamond League.
The Allianz Memorial Van Damme serves as the ultimate arena for athletes accumulating points and securing a place in the Eugene finals. Notables such as Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Armand Mondo Duplantis, Zharnel Hughes, and Femke Bol will be competing for the first time since their performances at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
How to Watch Brussels Diamond League?
The event will be available for streaming in select regions via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 12 noon New York and Eastern Caribbean Time (1 pm (Jamaica time). However, the livestream will not be universally accessible but can be seen anywhere using a VPN. For the fans in the United States, the Brussels Wanda Diamond League live broadcast is on NBC Sports and Peacock TV, and those in the Caribbean can watch on Flow Sports.
Also, the Brussels Diamond League Live Results, Programme and entry lists are also available
Brussels Wanda Diamond League TV Channels
- Africa (English): Supersport
- Africa (French): NWTV+
- Argentina: TeleRed
- Baltics: TV3 (SIA)
- Balkans: Sportklub
- Belgium: VRT
- Brazil: Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
- Bulgaria: A1 – Sport Max
- Canada: CBC
- Caucasus/Central Asia: Saran
- Caribbean: Flow Sports
- Central America: Sky Mexico
- China: CCTV
- Chinese Taipei: Elta
- Czech Republic: Ceska Televize
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Finland: MTV
- Germany: Sky Deutschland
- Greece / Cyprus: ERT
- Hungary: MTVA
- India: Viacom 18
- Israel: Charlton
- Italy and the Vatican City: Sky / Rai
- Macau: TDM
- Malaysia: Measat
- Mongolia: Premier Sports Network
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS
- New Zealand: TVNZ
- Norway: NRK
- Philippines: TAP
- Poland: Polsat
- Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
- Slovakia: RTV
- Singapore: Starhub
- Spain: Movistar
- South Korea: KBS
- South America: Panam Sports
- Sweden: C More-TV4 / SVT
- Switzerland: SRG
- Thailand: Cineplex / Mono / JKN
- Turkey: TRT/ Ssport
- United Kingdom: BBC
- Ukraine: Setanta
- USA: NBC Sports
- Other Countries: Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook
