Event Schedule | Brussels Diamond League - Memorial Van Damme 2023
Event Schedule | Brussels Diamond League - Memorial Van Damme 2023

The Brussels Diamond League marks the final leg of qualification for the upcoming Prefontaine Classic set for September 16-17, concluding the 14-meeting series of the Wanda Diamond League.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme serves as the ultimate arena for athletes accumulating points and securing a place in the Eugene finals. Notables such as Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Armand Mondo Duplantis, Zharnel Hughes, and Femke Bol will be competing for the first time since their performances at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

How to Watch Brussels Diamond League?

The event will be available for streaming in select regions via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 12 noon New York and Eastern Caribbean Time (1 pm (Jamaica time). However, the livestream will not be universally accessible but can be seen anywhere using a VPN. For the fans in the United States, the Brussels Wanda Diamond League live broadcast is on NBC Sports and Peacock TV, and those in the Caribbean can watch on Flow Sports.

Also, the Brussels Diamond League Live Results, Programme and entry lists are also available

Brussels Wanda Diamond League TV Channels

  • Africa (English): Supersport
  • Africa (French): NWTV+
  • Argentina: TeleRed
  • Baltics: TV3 (SIA)
  • Balkans: Sportklub
  • Belgium: VRT
  • Brazil: Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB
  • Bulgaria: A1 – Sport Max
  • Canada: CBC
  • Caucasus/Central Asia: Saran
  • Caribbean: Flow Sports
  • Central America: Sky Mexico
  • China: CCTV
  • Chinese Taipei: Elta
  • Czech Republic: Ceska Televize
  • Denmark: Viaplay
  • Finland: MTV
  • Germany: Sky Deutschland
  • Greece / Cyprus: ERT
  • Hungary: MTVA
  • India: Viacom 18
  • Israel: Charlton
  • Italy and the Vatican City: Sky / Rai
  • Macau: TDM
  • Malaysia: Measat
  • Mongolia: Premier Sports Network
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS
  • New Zealand: TVNZ
  • Norway: NRK
  • Philippines: TAP
  • Poland: Polsat
  • Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
  • Slovakia: RTV
  • Singapore: Starhub
  • Spain: Movistar
  • South Korea: KBS
  • South America: Panam Sports
  • Sweden: C More-TV4 / SVT
  • Switzerland: SRG
  • Thailand: Cineplex / Mono / JKN
  • Turkey: TRT/ Ssport
  • United Kingdom: BBC
  • Ukraine: Setanta
  • USA: NBC Sports
  • Other Countries: Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

Also, in other Brussels Diamond League updates: —

Previous articleJamaicans to Compete: Brussels Diamond League Schedule in JA Time
blank
Trackalerts Staff
http://www.trackalerts.com
Trackalerts stands as the leading source for track and field news in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean. We provide real-time track and field updates, live streams, photos, videos, and in-depth interviews, all aimed at showcasing the pinnacle of Caribbean athletics. While our primary focus is on Jamaica, we encompass the entire region and ensure our content gains global exposure.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here