The Brussels Diamond League marks the final leg of qualification for the upcoming Prefontaine Classic set for September 16-17, concluding the 14-meeting series of the Wanda Diamond League.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme serves as the ultimate arena for athletes accumulating points and securing a place in the Eugene finals. Notables such as Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Armand Mondo Duplantis, Zharnel Hughes, and Femke Bol will be competing for the first time since their performances at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

How to Watch Brussels Diamond League?

The event will be available for streaming in select regions via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page starting at 12 noon New York and Eastern Caribbean Time (1 pm (Jamaica time). However, the livestream will not be universally accessible but can be seen anywhere using a VPN. For the fans in the United States, the Brussels Wanda Diamond League live broadcast is on NBC Sports and Peacock TV, and those in the Caribbean can watch on Flow Sports.

Also, the Brussels Diamond League Live Results, Programme and entry lists are also available

Brussels Wanda Diamond League TV Channels

Africa (English) : Supersport

: Supersport Africa (French) : NWTV+

: NWTV+ Argentina : TeleRed

: TeleRed Baltics : TV3 (SIA)

: TV3 (SIA) Balkans : Sportklub

: Sportklub Belgium : VRT

: VRT Brazil : Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB

: Globo / Newco – Band Sport / COB Bulgaria : A1 – Sport Max

: A1 – Sport Max Canada : CBC

: CBC Caucasus/Central Asia : Saran

: Saran Caribbean : Flow Sports

: Flow Sports Central America : Sky Mexico

: Sky Mexico China : CCTV

: CCTV Chinese Taipei : Elta

: Elta Czech Republic : Ceska Televize

: Ceska Televize Denmark : Viaplay

: Viaplay Finland : MTV

: MTV Germany : Sky Deutschland

: Sky Deutschland Greece / Cyprus : ERT

: ERT Hungary : MTVA

: MTVA India : Viacom 18

: Viacom 18 Israel : Charlton

: Charlton Italy and the Vatican City : Sky / Rai

: Sky / Rai Macau : TDM

: TDM Malaysia : Measat

: Measat Mongolia : Premier Sports Network

: Premier Sports Network Netherlands : Ziggo Sports / NOS

: Ziggo Sports / NOS New Zealand : TVNZ

: TVNZ Norway : NRK

: NRK Philippines : TAP

: TAP Poland : Polsat

: Polsat Portugal : Sport TV Portugal

: Sport TV Portugal Slovakia : RTV

: RTV Singapore : Starhub

: Starhub Spain : Movistar

: Movistar South Korea : KBS

: KBS South America : Panam Sports

: Panam Sports Sweden : C More-TV4 / SVT

: C More-TV4 / SVT Switzerland : SRG

: SRG Thailand : Cineplex / Mono / JKN

: Cineplex / Mono / JKN Turkey : TRT/ Ssport

: TRT/ Ssport United Kingdom : BBC

: BBC Ukraine : Setanta

: Setanta USA : NBC Sports

: NBC Sports Other Countries: Wanda Diamond League YouTube / Facebook

Also, in other Brussels Diamond League updates: —