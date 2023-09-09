BRUSSELS (BEL): Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s world record was the highlight of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels Diamond League meeting. Haruka Kitaguchi also set a world lead, and Shericka Jackson broke a Diamond League record. In total, five Brussels Diamond League meeting records were set, including in the 4x100m relay and by Ingebrigtsen himself.

Event-by-Event Short Allianz Memorial Van Damme Brussels Diamond League Reviews

WOMEN:

100m – Elaine Thompson-Herah improved her season best again, clocking 10.84 (0.0) to win. She was followed by Natasha Morrison (10.95) and Dina Asher-Smith (10.97).

200m – Shericka Jackson dominated the competition, setting a Diamond League record of 21.48 (0.2) and recording the fourth-fastest time ever. She finished 0.53 seconds ahead of Anthonique Strachan (22.31) and Jenna Prandini (22.47).

400m – Cynthia Bolingo (50.09) defeated Lieke Klaver (50.16) once more. Victoria Ohuruogu (50.81) secured the last Diamond League Finals spot.

1500m – Despite the absence of world medalists, it was a fast race. Nine runners finished under four minutes, and three set personal bests. Laura Muir led the final lap, clocking a season-best 3:55.34. Ciara Mageean set a new Irish record (3:55.87), and Nelly Chepchirchir finished third (3:56.93).

5000m – Lilian Rengeruk won in 14:26.46, followed by Medina Eisa (14:28.94). Nozomi Tanaka set a new Japanese record (14:29.18).

400m Hurdles – Femke Bol won decisively, setting a meeting record of 52.11. Janieve Russell was second in 53.80.

High Jump – Yaroslava Mahuchikh cleared 200 cm on her first try and attempted 204 cm. Angelina Topic equaled her own Serbian record (197 cm) to finish second, beating Eleanor Patterson (194 cm).

Long Jump (non-DL) – Ivana Vuleta won with a leap of 674 cm (0.3), edging out Fleur Jong, who set a significant personal best with the same mark.

Triple Jump – Shanieka Ricketts landed her first legal 15m jump, winning with 15.01m (0.3). Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk was second with 14.57m (-0.1).

Javelin – Haruka Kitaguchi threw a world-leading and Japanese record-setting 67.38m. Victoria Hudson was second with a throw of 64.65m.

MEN

200m – Kenneth Bednarek ran a season-best 19.79 (-0.1), beating Zharnel Hughes (19.82).

400m – Rusheen McDonald won in 44.84, followed by Alexander Ogando (44.93) and Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen (45.07).

800m – Djamel Sedjati won with 1:43.60 after a quick first lap. Yanis Meziane and Tshepiso Masalela followed with personal bests.

2000m – Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record of 4:43.13. Reynold Cheruiyot was second with a Kenyan record (4:48.14).

10,000m (non-DL) – Daniel Simiyu clocked 26:57.80 to win. Jimmy Gressier and Stanley Waithaka followed.

Pole Vault – Armand Duplantis cleared 610 cm, a meeting record. Sam Kendricks and Ernest John Obiena both cleared 592 cm.

4x100m (non-DL) – The Netherlands set a meeting record of 38.49, beating Belgium (38.77).

