Rovereto, Italy – The global athletics spotlight will shine on Rovereto this Wednesday, September 6, for the 2023 Palio Città della Quercia here in Rovereto. The event is poised to be a sprinting spectacle, with the men’s 100m featuring an electrifying clash between Oblique Seville, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships 4x100m champion, Brandon Carnes.
Seville beat Omanyala at Monday’s (4 Sept) Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023, running 10.01 to the African 10.04. Will Usain Bolt’s Record Fall? Seville and Omanyala Set to Clash at Boris Hanzekovic Memorial on Sunday (10 Sept)
Adding to the excitement are Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Michael Campbell, along with JT Smith of the United States of America.
Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jamaica’s Brown and USA’s Dynamic Duo at Palio Città della Quercia
In the Women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Amoi Brown will lead the Caribbean contingent with a season’s best of 12.51. The USA will also be strongly represented, with Amber Hughes and Taliyah Brooks in the lineup. Hughes enters the competition with a season’s best of 12.68, while Brooks’ personal best stands at an impressive 12.61.
Women’s 100m: A Battle of Speeds
The women’s 100m event boasts strong contenders, notably from Jamaica and the USA. Natasha Morrison (JAM) is coming in hot with a season-best of 10.98, closely followed by Twanisha Terry (USA) with a 10.99 season-best. Jamaica’s rising star Briana Williams and experienced sprinter Jonielle Smith further deepen the talent pool, making it anyone’s race.
Men’s 400m: Stamina Meets Strategy
Rusheen McDonald (JAM) leads the field in the men’s 400m with a season-best of 44.03. No American athletes are participating in this event, but the competition remains stiff with sprinters like Zakithi Nene (RSA) and Liemarvin Bonevacia (NED) in the mix.
Men’s 110m Hurdles: Finesse and Speed Combine
In the men’s 110m hurdles, the USA’s Jamal Britt has the edge with a season-best of 13.14. Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett closely follows him, adding international flair to the race. Micheal Dickson (USA) and Ronald Levy (JAM) are also athletes to watch, each bringing their own set of strengths to the hurdles.
Women’s 400m: A Test of Endurance
The women’s 400m event has Kaylin Whitney representing the USA, with a season-best of 51.94. The absence of Jamaican runners leaves the field open for athletes from other countries to make their mark.
How to Watch Palio Città della Quercia Live Stream?
You are in luck because you can Stream Live Anywhere Using VPN”
If you’re in a region where the Meeting Città Di Padova 2023 broadcast is unavailable, worry no more! You can still watch every moment unfold in real-time by leveraging a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent location-based limitations
- Get VPN (you can try Pure VPN here)
- Connect to Polish server and watch the live stream on TVP Sports
- Connect to Italian server and the Live Stream on Rai sports for free
Each event promises to be a thrilling contest of athletic prowess, with Jamaican and American athletes especially being ones to keep an eye on.
Below is the startlist for the Palio Città della Quercia
Men’s 100m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|5
|Omanyala Ferdinand
|1996
|M
|KEN KENYA
|9.84
|9.77
|6
|Seville Oblique
|2001
|U23 M
|JAM JAMAICA
|9.86
|9.86
|8
|Watson Rohan
|2002
|U23 M
|JAM JAMAICA
|9.91
|9.91
|2
|Carnes Brandon
|1995
|M
|USA U.S.A.
|10.02
|10.01
|7
|Smith Jt
|1998
|M
|USA U.S.A.
|10.02
|10.02
|4
|Fall Mouhamadou
|1992
|M
|FRA FRANCE
|10.06
|10.04
|1
|Campbell Micheal
|1996
|M
|JAM JAMAICA
|10.08
|10.07
|3
|Ceccarelli Samuele
|2000
|M
|ITA ITALY FI002 ATLETICA FIRENZE MARATHON S.S.
|10.13
|10.13
Men’s 800m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|1
|ATTAOUI Mohamed
|2001
|U23 M
|ESP SPAIN
|1:44.35
|1:44.35
|11
|TUWEI Cornelius
|1993
|M
|KEN KENYA
|1:44.70
|1:43.76
|4
|TECUCEANU Catalin
|1999
|M
|ITA ITALY PD131 G.S. FIAMME ORO PADOVA
|1:44.79
|1:44.79
|5
|LEARMONTH Guy
|1992
|M
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|1:44.80
|1:44.73
|6
|RANDOLPH Thomas
|1999
|M
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|1:44.88
|1:44.88
|7
|ENGLISH Mark
|1993
|M
|IRL IRELAND
|1:45.14
|1:44.71
|10
|MUJEZINOVIC Abedin
|1993
|M
|BIH BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
|1:45.32
|1:45.32
|9
|MIRON Javier
|1999
|M
|ESP SPAIN
|1:45.50
|1:44.82
|2
|SISK Pieter
|1999
|M
|BEL BELGIUM
|1:45.82
|1:45.82
|8
|GARCIA Mariano
|1997
|M
|ESP SPAIN
|1:45.92
|1:44.85
|3
|TUKA Amel
|1991
|M
|BIH BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
|1:47.30
|1:42.51
Men’s 110m Hurdles
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|2
|BRITT Jamal
|1998
|M
|USA U.S.A.
|13.14
|13.08
|8
|MENDY Louis Francois
|1999
|M
|SEN SENEGAL
|13.18
|13.18
|1
|BENNETT Orlando
|1999
|M
|JAM JAMAICA
|13.19
|13.18
|6
|IRIBARNE Roger
|1996
|M
|CUB CUBA
|13.21
|13.21
|3
|DICKSON Micheal
|1997
|M
|USA U.S.A.
|13.26
|13.26
|5
|HRELJA Max
|1998
|M
|SWE SWEDEN
|13.42
|13.42
|4
|FOFANA Hassane
|1992
|M
|ITA ITALY PD131 G.S. FIAMME ORO PADOVA
|13.43
|13.42
|7
|LEVY Ronald
|1992
|M
|JAM JAMAICA
|13.44
|13.05
Women’s 400m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|5
|NIELSEN Laviai
|1996
|W
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|50.83
|50.83
|1
|AZEVEDO Catia
|1994
|W
|POR PORTUGAL
|51.42
|50.59
|3
|MANGIONE Alice
|1997
|W
|ITA ITALY RM052 C.S. ESERCITO
|51.55
|51.47
|7
|SCHIER Skadi
|2000
|W
|GER GERMANY
|51.82
|51.82
|8
|WHITNEY Kaylin
|1998
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|51.94
|50.29
|2
|BROSSIER Amandine
|1995
|W
|FRA FRANCE
|51.98
|51.21
|6
|POWELL Micha
|1995
|W
|CAN CANADA
|52.72
|51.97
|4
|NARDELLI Petra
|1996
|W
|ITA ITALY BZ073 A.S.D. SUEDTIROL TEAM CLUB
|53.12
|53.12
Men’s 400m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|5
|MCDONALD Rusheen
|1992
|M
|JAM JAMAICA
|44.03
|43.93
|6
|NENE Zakithi
|1998
|M
|RSA SOUTH AFRICA
|44.74
|44.74
|2
|BONEVACIA Liemarvin
|1989
|M
|NED NETHERLANDS
|44.78
|44.48
|7
|NWACHUKWU Duben
|2000
|M
|NGR NIGERIA
|44.81
|44.81
|8
|SANDERS Manuel
|1998
|M
|GER GERMANY
|45.07
|45.05
|3
|HAYDOCK-WILSON Alex
|1999
|M
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|45.25
|45.08
|1
|BENATI Lorenzo
|2002
|U23 M
|ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE
|45.39
|45.39
|4
|MAGI Ramsus
|1992
|M
|EST ESTONIA
|45.35
Women’s 100m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|4
|MORRISON Natasha
|1992
|W
|JAM JAMAICA
|10.98
|10.87
|7
|TERRY Twanisha
|1999
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|10.99
|10.82
|8
|WILLIAMS Briana
|2002
|U23 W
|JAM JAMAICA
|11.01
|10.94
|1
|BASS Gina
|1995
|W
|GAM THE GAMBIA
|11.05
|11.05
|6
|SMITH Jonielle
|1996
|W
|JAM JAMAICA
|11.13
|11.04
|2
|DOSSO Zaynab
|1999
|W
|ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE
|11.14
|11.14
|5
|PEREIRA Veronica Shanti
|1996
|W
|SGP SINGAPORE
|11.20
|11.20
|3
|FORSTER Viktoria
|2002
|U23 W
|SVK SLOVAKIA
|11.26
|11.26
Women’s 800m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|SB
|PB
|1
|HURTA-KLECKER Sage
|1998
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|1:58.09
|1:57.85
|2
|YARIGO Noelie
|1985
|W35
|BEN BENIN
|1:58.65
|1:58.65
|3
|KIPROTICH Vivian Chebet
|1996
|W
|KEN KENYA
|1:58.80
|1:58.80
|5
|SHANAHAN Louise
|1997
|W
|IRL IRELAND
|1:59.53
|1:59.42
|6
|COIRO Eloisa
|2000
|W
|ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE
|1:59.61
|1:59.61
|7
|KOLBERG Majtie
|1999
|W
|GER GERMANY
|1:59.69
|1:59.24
|8
|IVES Abigail
|2004
|U20 W
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|1:59.92
|1:59.92
|9
|THOMAS Carley
|2000
|W
|AUS AUSTRALIA
|1:59.95
|1:59.92
|10
|HERING Christina
|1994
|W
|GER GERMANY
|2:00.06
|1:59.41
|4
|MARTIN Lorena
|1996
|W
|ESP SPAIN
|2:00.39
|2:00.39
|11
|BELLO’ Elena
|1997
|W
|ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE
|2:00.61
|1:58.97
|12
|TROIANI Virginia
|1996
|W
|ITA ITALY MI077 CUS PRO PATRIA MILANO
|2:16.17
Women’s 100m Hurdles
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|Season’s Best (SB)
|Personal Best (PB)
|2
|BROWN Amoi
|1999
|W
|JAM JAMAICA
|12.51
|12.51
|6
|LAVIN Sarah
|1994
|W
|IRL IRELAND
|12.62
|12.62
|5
|HUGHES Amber
|1994
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|12.68
|12.68
|1
|BROOKS Taliyah
|1995
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|12.78
|12.61
|4
|CHRISTOFI Natalia
|1997
|W
|CYP CYPRUS
|12.84
|12.84
|7
|TOTH Anna
|2003
|U23 W
|HUN HUNGARY
|12.84
|12.84
|3
|CARMASSI Giada
|1994
|W
|ITA ITALY
|13.08
|13.08
|8
|VERLIN Kreete
|1997
|W
|EST ESTONIA
|13.17
|13.17
Women’s 3,000m
|Bib
|Athlete
|Year
|Cat.
|Club
|Season’s Best (SB)
|Personal Best (PB)
|5
|JOHNSON Sinclaire
|1998
|W
|USA U.S.A.
|4:01.09 (1500m)
|13
|VISSA Sintayehu
|1996
|W
|ITA ITALY
|4:01.66 (1500m)
|9:04.95
|2
|DEL BUONO Federica
|1994
|W
|ITA ITALY
|4:05.09 (1500m)
|9:01.38
|8
|NUTTALL Hanna
|1997
|W
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|4:05.66 (1500m)
|8:57.92
|15
|LAPPALAINEN Sara
|1991
|W
|FIN FINLAND
|4:05.93 (1500m)
|9:19.51
|6
|ASCHAL Wubrist
|2005
|U20 W
|ETH ETHIOPIA
|4:07.38 (1500m)
|9:10.10
|4
|DAVIES Rose
|1999
|W
|AUS AUSTRALIA
|8:44.07
|8:44.07
|7
|WAGNER-GYURKES Viktoria
|1992
|W
|HUN HUNGARY
|8:50.40
|8:48.83
|3
|MARKOVC Amy-eloise
|1995
|W
|GBR GREAT BRITAIN
|9:00.16
|9
|VINDICS-TOTH Lili Anna
|1998
|W
|HUN HUNGARY
|9:02.79
|8:53.62
|10
|O’SULLIVAN Sophie
|2001
|U23 W
|IRL IRELAND
|9:03.91
|9:03.91
|11
|MAJORI Micol
|1998
|W
|ITA ITALY
|9:04.86
|9:04.86
|17
|MAWIA Lucy
|1998
|W
|KEN KENYA
|9:05.44
|9:05.44
|12
|GEMETTO Valentina
|1998
|W
|ITA ITALY
|9:08.27
|9:08.27
|14
|NIYOMAHORO Micheline
|2001
|U23 W
|BDI BURUNDI
|9:09.76
|9:09.76
|16
|DALLA MONTA’ Laura
|1993
|W
|ITA ITALY
|9:17.85
|9:15.80