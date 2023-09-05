Rovereto, Italy – The global athletics spotlight will shine on Rovereto this Wednesday, September 6, for the 2023 Palio Città della Quercia here in Rovereto. The event is poised to be a sprinting spectacle, with the men’s 100m featuring an electrifying clash between Oblique Seville, Ferdinand Omanyala, and Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships 4x100m champion, Brandon Carnes.

Seville beat Omanyala at Monday’s (4 Sept) Bellinzona Galá dei Castelli Meeting 2023, running 10.01 to the African 10.04. Will Usain Bolt’s Record Fall? Seville and Omanyala Set to Clash at Boris Hanzekovic Memorial on Sunday (10 Sept)

Adding to the excitement are Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Michael Campbell, along with JT Smith of the United States of America.

Women’s 100m Hurdles: Jamaica’s Brown and USA’s Dynamic Duo at Palio Città della Quercia

In the Women’s 100m hurdles, Jamaica’s Amoi Brown will lead the Caribbean contingent with a season’s best of 12.51. The USA will also be strongly represented, with Amber Hughes and Taliyah Brooks in the lineup. Hughes enters the competition with a season’s best of 12.68, while Brooks’ personal best stands at an impressive 12.61.

Women’s 100m: A Battle of Speeds

The women’s 100m event boasts strong contenders, notably from Jamaica and the USA. Natasha Morrison (JAM) is coming in hot with a season-best of 10.98, closely followed by Twanisha Terry (USA) with a 10.99 season-best. Jamaica’s rising star Briana Williams and experienced sprinter Jonielle Smith further deepen the talent pool, making it anyone’s race.

Men’s 400m: Stamina Meets Strategy

Rusheen McDonald (JAM) leads the field in the men’s 400m with a season-best of 44.03. No American athletes are participating in this event, but the competition remains stiff with sprinters like Zakithi Nene (RSA) and Liemarvin Bonevacia (NED) in the mix.

Men’s 110m Hurdles: Finesse and Speed Combine

In the men’s 110m hurdles, the USA’s Jamal Britt has the edge with a season-best of 13.14. Jamaica’s Orlando Bennett closely follows him, adding international flair to the race. Micheal Dickson (USA) and Ronald Levy (JAM) are also athletes to watch, each bringing their own set of strengths to the hurdles.

Women’s 400m: A Test of Endurance

The women’s 400m event has Kaylin Whitney representing the USA, with a season-best of 51.94. The absence of Jamaican runners leaves the field open for athletes from other countries to make their mark.

How to Watch Palio Città della Quercia Live Stream?

Each event promises to be a thrilling contest of athletic prowess, with Jamaican and American athletes especially being ones to keep an eye on.

Below is the startlist for the Palio Città della Quercia

Men’s 100m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 5 Omanyala Ferdinand 1996 M KEN KENYA 9.84 9.77 6 Seville Oblique 2001 U23 M JAM JAMAICA 9.86 9.86 8 Watson Rohan 2002 U23 M JAM JAMAICA 9.91 9.91 2 Carnes Brandon 1995 M USA U.S.A. 10.02 10.01 7 Smith Jt 1998 M USA U.S.A. 10.02 10.02 4 Fall Mouhamadou 1992 M FRA FRANCE 10.06 10.04 1 Campbell Micheal 1996 M JAM JAMAICA 10.08 10.07 3 Ceccarelli Samuele 2000 M ITA ITALY FI002 ATLETICA FIRENZE MARATHON S.S. 10.13 10.13

Men’s 800m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 1 ATTAOUI Mohamed 2001 U23 M ESP SPAIN 1:44.35 1:44.35 11 TUWEI Cornelius 1993 M KEN KENYA 1:44.70 1:43.76 4 TECUCEANU Catalin 1999 M ITA ITALY PD131 G.S. FIAMME ORO PADOVA 1:44.79 1:44.79 5 LEARMONTH Guy 1992 M GBR GREAT BRITAIN 1:44.80 1:44.73 6 RANDOLPH Thomas 1999 M GBR GREAT BRITAIN 1:44.88 1:44.88 7 ENGLISH Mark 1993 M IRL IRELAND 1:45.14 1:44.71 10 MUJEZINOVIC Abedin 1993 M BIH BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 1:45.32 1:45.32 9 MIRON Javier 1999 M ESP SPAIN 1:45.50 1:44.82 2 SISK Pieter 1999 M BEL BELGIUM 1:45.82 1:45.82 8 GARCIA Mariano 1997 M ESP SPAIN 1:45.92 1:44.85 3 TUKA Amel 1991 M BIH BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 1:47.30 1:42.51

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 2 BRITT Jamal 1998 M USA U.S.A. 13.14 13.08 8 MENDY Louis Francois 1999 M SEN SENEGAL 13.18 13.18 1 BENNETT Orlando 1999 M JAM JAMAICA 13.19 13.18 6 IRIBARNE Roger 1996 M CUB CUBA 13.21 13.21 3 DICKSON Micheal 1997 M USA U.S.A. 13.26 13.26 5 HRELJA Max 1998 M SWE SWEDEN 13.42 13.42 4 FOFANA Hassane 1992 M ITA ITALY PD131 G.S. FIAMME ORO PADOVA 13.43 13.42 7 LEVY Ronald 1992 M JAM JAMAICA 13.44 13.05

Women’s 400m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 5 NIELSEN Laviai 1996 W GBR GREAT BRITAIN 50.83 50.83 1 AZEVEDO Catia 1994 W POR PORTUGAL 51.42 50.59 3 MANGIONE Alice 1997 W ITA ITALY RM052 C.S. ESERCITO 51.55 51.47 7 SCHIER Skadi 2000 W GER GERMANY 51.82 51.82 8 WHITNEY Kaylin 1998 W USA U.S.A. 51.94 50.29 2 BROSSIER Amandine 1995 W FRA FRANCE 51.98 51.21 6 POWELL Micha 1995 W CAN CANADA 52.72 51.97 4 NARDELLI Petra 1996 W ITA ITALY BZ073 A.S.D. SUEDTIROL TEAM CLUB 53.12 53.12

Men’s 400m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 5 MCDONALD Rusheen 1992 M JAM JAMAICA 44.03 43.93 6 NENE Zakithi 1998 M RSA SOUTH AFRICA 44.74 44.74 2 BONEVACIA Liemarvin 1989 M NED NETHERLANDS 44.78 44.48 7 NWACHUKWU Duben 2000 M NGR NIGERIA 44.81 44.81 8 SANDERS Manuel 1998 M GER GERMANY 45.07 45.05 3 HAYDOCK-WILSON Alex 1999 M GBR GREAT BRITAIN 45.25 45.08 1 BENATI Lorenzo 2002 U23 M ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE 45.39 45.39 4 MAGI Ramsus 1992 M EST ESTONIA 45.35

Women’s 100m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 4 MORRISON Natasha 1992 W JAM JAMAICA 10.98 10.87 7 TERRY Twanisha 1999 W USA U.S.A. 10.99 10.82 8 WILLIAMS Briana 2002 U23 W JAM JAMAICA 11.01 10.94 1 BASS Gina 1995 W GAM THE GAMBIA 11.05 11.05 6 SMITH Jonielle 1996 W JAM JAMAICA 11.13 11.04 2 DOSSO Zaynab 1999 W ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE 11.14 11.14 5 PEREIRA Veronica Shanti 1996 W SGP SINGAPORE 11.20 11.20 3 FORSTER Viktoria 2002 U23 W SVK SLOVAKIA 11.26 11.26

Women’s 800m

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club SB PB 1 HURTA-KLECKER Sage 1998 W USA U.S.A. 1:58.09 1:57.85 2 YARIGO Noelie 1985 W35 BEN BENIN 1:58.65 1:58.65 3 KIPROTICH Vivian Chebet 1996 W KEN KENYA 1:58.80 1:58.80 5 SHANAHAN Louise 1997 W IRL IRELAND 1:59.53 1:59.42 6 COIRO Eloisa 2000 W ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE 1:59.61 1:59.61 7 KOLBERG Majtie 1999 W GER GERMANY 1:59.69 1:59.24 8 IVES Abigail 2004 U20 W GBR GREAT BRITAIN 1:59.92 1:59.92 9 THOMAS Carley 2000 W AUS AUSTRALIA 1:59.95 1:59.92 10 HERING Christina 1994 W GER GERMANY 2:00.06 1:59.41 4 MARTIN Lorena 1996 W ESP SPAIN 2:00.39 2:00.39 11 BELLO’ Elena 1997 W ITA ITALY RM002 G.S. FIAMME AZZURRE 2:00.61 1:58.97 12 TROIANI Virginia 1996 W ITA ITALY MI077 CUS PRO PATRIA MILANO 2:16.17

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Bib Athlete Year Cat. Club Season’s Best (SB) Personal Best (PB) 2 BROWN Amoi 1999 W JAM JAMAICA 12.51 12.51 6 LAVIN Sarah 1994 W IRL IRELAND 12.62 12.62 5 HUGHES Amber 1994 W USA U.S.A. 12.68 12.68 1 BROOKS Taliyah 1995 W USA U.S.A. 12.78 12.61 4 CHRISTOFI Natalia 1997 W CYP CYPRUS 12.84 12.84 7 TOTH Anna 2003 U23 W HUN HUNGARY 12.84 12.84 3 CARMASSI Giada 1994 W ITA ITALY 13.08 13.08 8 VERLIN Kreete 1997 W EST ESTONIA 13.17 13.17

