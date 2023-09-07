Jamaican athletes are poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming Memorial van Damme Brussels Diamond League event, spearheaded by the likes of Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shanieka Ricketts, and Rushell Clayton.

Jackson, the reigning world 200m champion, has her sights set on shattering a longstanding world record: the 21.34-second mark set by Florence Griffith-Joyner over three decades ago.

Also, in other Brussels Diamond League updates: —

Memorial van Damme Schedule (JA Time)

1:04 pm Women’s 400m final (Candice McLeod, Lieke Klaver, Shamier Little, Cynthia Bolingo)

1:13 pm Women’s 1500m

1:28 pm Men’s 200m (Zharnel Hughes, Andre De Grasse, Kenneth Bednarek, Filippo Tortu)

1:36 pm Women’s 100m (Elaine Thompson-Herah, Natasha Morrison, Shashalee Forbes, Dina Asher-Smith, Tamara Clark)

1:41 pm Women’s Triple Jump (Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams, Thea Lafond, Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk

1:46 pm Women’s 400mh (Rushell Clayton, Janieve Russell, Andrenette Knight, Femke Bol, Anna Cockrell)

1:56 pm Men’s 2,000m (Jakob Ingebrigtsen)

2:09 pm Women’s 200m (Shericka Jackson, Jenna Prandini, Anthonique Strachan, Daryll Neita, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn)

2:17 pm Men’s 800m

2:26 pm Women’s 5,000m

2:53 pm Men’s 400m (Rusheen McDonald, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Alexander Doom, Leungo Scotch)

With such high-stakes aspirations and a roster of elite Jamaican talent, the Memorial van Damme Brussels Diamond League meet is shaping up to be a must-watch event for fans of track and field.