Boris Hanžeković Memorial --- Hansle Parchment wins at Jamaica trials 2022
FILE: PHOTO: Hansle Parchment wins at Jamaica trials 2022

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, fresh off his silver-medal win at the World Championships in Budapest, is set to headline the 73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial 110 meters hurdles event.

Scheduled for September 10 at Mladost Stadium, the race promises to be an electrifying contest, given the high-caliber talent filling the start list.

Joining the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games champion Hansle Parchment are Daniel Roberts, the bronze medalist from Budapest, as well as World Championships finalists Sasha Zhoya and Wilhem Belocian.

Zhoya holds additional distinctions as the world junior champion and record holder and European U23 champion, positioning him as a likely future star in the event.

The existing meeting record, a formidable 12.98, has been held by Mark Crear since 1999. However, Parchment, who ran a season-best 19.96 at the Xiamen Diamond League days ago and has a personal best of 12.94, is in top form.

Roberts is close behind at 13.00, which means the nearly 25-year-old record appears vulnerable.

Boris Hanžeković Memorial 110m hurdles – Entries:

Entry Number Athlete Name Country
1 Sasha Zhoya FRA
2 Lukas Cik CRO
3 Daniel Roberts USA
4 Wilhem Belocian FRA
5 Hansle Parchment JAM
6 Louis François Mendy SEN
7 Eric Edwards USA

The men’s 110m hurdles, which is one of the featured events, will benefit from the prize money below:

73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial A Events and Prize Money
1st place $4000
2nd place $2000
3rd place $1500
4th place $800
5th place $700
6th place $600
7th place $500
8th place $400

How to Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream? Don’t worry! The information on Live Streaming of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial will be provided before the start of the event.

The Boris Hanžeković Memorial Startlist, Meeting Records, Meet Results (Past) and Event Schedule are available.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Palio Citta’ della Quercia Rovereto (6 Sept)

Brussels Diamond League (8 Sept)

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)

Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

