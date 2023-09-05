Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, fresh off his silver-medal win at the World Championships in Budapest, is set to headline the 73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial 110 meters hurdles event.

Scheduled for September 10 at Mladost Stadium, the race promises to be an electrifying contest, given the high-caliber talent filling the start list.

Joining the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games champion Hansle Parchment are Daniel Roberts, the bronze medalist from Budapest, as well as World Championships finalists Sasha Zhoya and Wilhem Belocian.

Zhoya holds additional distinctions as the world junior champion and record holder and European U23 champion, positioning him as a likely future star in the event.

The existing meeting record, a formidable 12.98, has been held by Mark Crear since 1999. However, Parchment, who ran a season-best 19.96 at the Xiamen Diamond League days ago and has a personal best of 12.94, is in top form.

Roberts is close behind at 13.00, which means the nearly 25-year-old record appears vulnerable.

Boris Hanžeković Memorial 110m hurdles – Entries:

Entry Number Athlete Name Country 1 Sasha Zhoya FRA 2 Lukas Cik CRO 3 Daniel Roberts USA 4 Wilhem Belocian FRA 5 Hansle Parchment JAM 6 Louis François Mendy SEN 7 Eric Edwards USA

The men’s 110m hurdles, which is one of the featured events, will benefit from the prize money below:

73rd Boris Hanžeković Memorial A Events and Prize Money

1st place $4000

2nd place $2000

3rd place $1500

4th place $800

5th place $700

6th place $600

7th place $500

8th place $400

