BRUSSELS (BEL) – The last Diamond League meeting before the DL Finals in Eugene on September 16-17 features a state-of-the-art track expected to be exceptionally fast. Six World Champions are slated to compete, including Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is targeting the 2000m World Record.

Other potential record-breakers are Armand Duplantis and Shericka Jackson. The event will also feature top competitors such as Femke Bol, Ivana Vuleta, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and Haruka Kitaguchi.

Brussels Diamond League, live stream, live results, schedule and startlist

Brief Brussels Diamond League Previews by Event

Women

100m: Can Elaine Thompson-Herah beat her own season’s best? Dina Asher-Smith currently holds the fastest time this year, while Natasha Morrison is performing exceptionally well as the season concludes.

200m: Following her remarkable performance in Budapest, is Shericka Jackson poised to break the World Record? Darryl Neita and Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will also participate. The Brussels track is known to be favorable for the 200m.

400m: With finalists from Budapest, Lieke Klaver, Candice McLeod, and Cynthia Bolingo are all expected to put up a strong fight. Shamier Little and Mary Moraa, who is stepping down in distance, should not be discounted.

1500m: In the absence of Faith Kipyegon and other medalists, the race is wide open. Nelly Chepchirchir, Laura Muir, and Ciara Mageean are among the potential front-runners.

5000m: Medina Eisa, the U20 World Record holder and sixth-place finisher in Budapest, appears to be the favorite. Eisa and Lilian Rengeruk are the only athletes in the current top 10 Diamond League standings who will compete.

400m Hurdles: Femke Bol is aiming for her fifth Diamond League win of the year, competing against all three Jamaican World contenders.

High Jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh might attempt to take the world lead again. Eleanor Patterson could secure the remaining spot for the DL Finals but would need to win to do so.

Long Jump (non-DL): Ivana Vuleta is the clear favorite in this event.

Triple Jump: With Yulimar Rojas absent, the competition narrows down to a duel between Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk and Shanieka Ricketts.

Javelin: The match-up to watch is Haruka Kitaguchi versus her World Championships rival Flor Dennis Ruiz.

Men

200m: The race for Diamond League Finals spots intensifies with Zharnel Hughes, Kenneth Bednarek, and Andre De Grasse, who placed 4th, 5th, and 6th respectively in Budapest.

400m: World medalist and current European Record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith leads the pack, which includes Norwegian talent Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen and the season’s fastest, Rusheen McDonald.

800m: Despite the absence of the top two finishers from Budapest, the field remains competitive with seven of the top 10 ranked runners and five World finalists.

2000m: Jakob Ingebrigtsen aims for a World Record in this rarely contested distance, facing competition from compatriot Narve Gilje Nordas and others.

10,000m (non-DL): Kenyan front-runners Benard Kibet and Nicholas Kipkorir are the fastest in a field that also includes elite Europeans.

Pole Vault: The top eight ranked vaulters are competing for two remaining Diamond League Finals spots. Duplantis, Kendricks, Nilsen, and Obiena have already qualified.

4x100m (non-DL): Teams from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark will face off in this event.

In other track and field news updates-