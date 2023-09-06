BRUSSELS, Belgium – The anticipation for the Brussels Diamond League, part of the prestigious Diamond League series and will include Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, reaches a fever pitch as the initial entry lists roll out ahead of the event this Friday.

The showcase will kick off a day earlier with the women’s shot put, slated as a special city event.

Women’s Shot Put Kicks Off Brussels Diamond League Event

World Championship gold medalist Chase Ealey and silver medalist Sarah Mitton headline the women’s shot put alongside strong contenders Jessica Schilder, Auriol Dongmo, and Fanny Roos. These athletes have a history of fierce competition and will undoubtedly set the stage for an enthralling competition.

Sprint Stars Ready to Blaze the Track

In the realm of sprints, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will spearhead the 100m race. The 200m will feature two-time world champion Shericka Jackson on the women’s side and Zharnel Hughes against Kenneth Bednarek, vying for the men’s crown.

All eyes will be on these sprinters as they have consistently delivered jaw-dropping performances throughout their careers.

400m and Middle-Distance Showcases

Sada Williams, Lieke Klaver, Matthew Hudson Smith, and Alexander Ogando are set to ignite the track in their respective 400m. In the middle-distance categories, Hirut Meshesha stands as the fastest contender this year in the women’s 1500m, while Medina Eisa holds the quickest time in the 5000m for the season.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Targets World Record

In a highly anticipated performance, European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will aim for the World record in the 2000m race. After setting European records in 1500m and 5000m, his attempt at another record is eagerly awaited.

Field Events Packed with Elite Talent

Not to be overshadowed, the field events will include pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis, who broke the world record earlier this year. Other top contenders in the field include Yaroslava Mahuchikh in high jump, Ivana Vuleta in long jump, Shanieka Ricketts in triple jump, and Haruka Kitaguchi in javelin throw.

With a lineup that brings together the crème de la crème of track and field, the Brussels Diamond League promises an unparalleled spectacle of athleticism and competition.

The event serves as one of the final meets in the Diamond League series and will be a pivotal stage for athletes to solidify their status and rankings ahead of year-end honors.

In other track and field updates, some of the most popular upcoming Upcoming Athletics Events are –

Tallinn Marathon (9 Sept)

Great North Run (10 Sept)

Eugene Diamond League (16-17 Sept)

Copenhagen Half Marathon (17 Sept)

Berlin Marathon (24 Sept)