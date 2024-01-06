NEW YORK CITY – Christian Coleman, the reigning 60m World Record Holder, is poised to chase a remarkable third consecutive victory at the prestigious Millrose Games, part of the World Indoor Tour Gold series, on February 11.

Christian Coleman and De Grasse Headline High-Octane Millrose Games Duel

Coleman, who has solidified his reputation as the world’s fastest starter, will line up against a formidable field that includes Canadian speedster Andre De Grasse and the swift American Ronnie Baker. The roster is further bolstered by the inclusion of Japan’s rising star Hakim Sani Brown and the versatile sprinter Miles Lewis.

The competition was initially set to feature Fred Kerley, adding another layer of intensity to the sprint showdown. However, Kerley, a standout performer in his own right, has since pulled out of the event, as reported by CITIUS Mag.

The Millrose Games, a staple of indoor track and field, promises to deliver an electric atmosphere at The Armory in Washington Heights, as the world’s elite sprinters converge in a battle of speed and agility on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

____________________________________________________________

