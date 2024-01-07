OnDiRun, Jamaica’s premier track and field data management company, in collaboration with G.C. Foster College, the leading sports college in the Caribbean, is set to host the OnDiRun/GC Foster Sprint Fest 100, a unique event in Jamaican athletics.



This event, sanctioned by JAAA and approved by ISSA as a qualifier, is listed in the World Athletics Global Calendar for Ranking Points and aims to provide athletes with valuable early-season competition in a safe environment.

Slated for Friday, January 19, 2024, from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at G.C. Foster College, Sprint Fest is designed to be concise and focused, offering only the 100m event and is expected to conclude within three hours. With a cap of 400 athletes, the event not only ensures a competitive atmosphere but also adheres to safety protocols, with participants and officials restricted from accessing the college buildings.

Registration for the event is exclusively online via rosterathletics.com, with a deadline set for midnight on Sunday, January 14, 2024, or upon reaching the meet capacity. Coaches and teams are invited to a technical meeting via Zoom on Thursday, January 18, at 7:30 pm. Lane assignments will be randomly pre-drawn and announced by Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

The entry fee for athletes is set at $800, with a discounted rate of $750 per person for teams comprising ten or more athletes. Patrons can attend the event for a fee of $200 per person. Payments are accepted through direct deposit to OnDiRun Events Management at Scotia Bank, Constant Spring Branch.

OnDiRun’s Sprint Fest 100: A Sprinter’s Paradise at G.C. Foster College

The event’s order commences with warm-ups at 2:00 pm, followed by a series of 100m races across various classes and age groups, culminating with the senior women and men’s 100m races at 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm, respectively. ALSO READ: Theianna-Lee Terrelonge and Kemarrio Bygrave Shine at Purewater/JC/R Danny William Invitational

The Sprint Fest 100 also aims to offer a learning experience for teachers-in-training at G.C. Foster College and demonstrate the concept of a “Limited Time – Limited Events” track meet. It aligns with OnDiRun’s mission of successfully executing their own track meet.

Key features of the event include live results and printable results accessible at rosterathletics.com. Additionally, the event will be live streaming on Trackalertstv’s YouTube channel, accompanied by live radio commentary at mixlr.com/ffrenchie-c-radio/events. For any protests or queries on the meet day, a contactless system via WhatsApp is in place.

Sprint Fest is supported by partners and sponsors, including G.C. Foster College, World Class Athletics, Trackalerts.com, Keyes Sports Management, Sure Time, JAAA, ISSA, and Yardie Sports, highlighting its significance in the track and field community.

