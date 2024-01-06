MOUNTAIN VIEW, USA – Track and Field News has released its renowned World Rankings for the 76th time, with nine athletes retaining their top positions from the previous year.

American sprinter Noah Lyles remains the undisputed leader in the 200 meters, while Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson repeats her number one ranking in the 200 meters.

Grant Holloway and Mondo Duplantis: Maintaining Top Spots in Hurdles and Pole Vault

In the 110-meter hurdles, Grant Holloway of the USA has also maintained his number one spot for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing his consistent dominance in the event. The pole vault category sees Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis secure the top position for the third year running.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen continues to dominate both the 1500 meters and 5000 meters.

On the women’s side, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya holds her ground in the 1500 meters, marking her third year at the summit. Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh leads the high jump category, while Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas continues her reign in the triple jump for the third consecutive year.



Valarie Allman of the USA also secures her third year at the top in the discus throw.

USA Leads Jamaica In Global Track and Field Rankings, Showcasing Depth in Talent

In the men’s national scoring, the USA leads with 200 points, followed by Kenya with 120, and Jamaica with 78 points, with participation from 57 countries.

In the women’s section, the USA again leads with 216 points, with Ethiopia at 111 and Kenya at 99 points, with athletes from 53 countries contributing to the scores.

This year’s rankings not only reflect individual athletic excellence but also highlight the global spread of talent in the world of track and field.

