KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The On Di Run/JC Sprint Fest 200, a notable event in the annual track and field calendar, brought to the fore a wealth of sprinting talent at the Ashenheim Stadium – Jamaica College on January 5th.

Leading the pack in the Class 2 girls’ 200m was Muschett High School’s Shanoya Douglas, who clocked a nice early season time of 24.16, outperforming even the Class 1 winner, Alliah Baker of Hydel High School, who recorded a time of 24.72.

In the boys’ segment of Sprint Fest, Calabar High School’s Ched Brown emerged as the only athlete to break the 23-second barrier in the Class 3 200m, setting a personal best of 22.91. His schoolmate Nickecoy Bramwell also made a mark in Class 2, achieving a personal best of 21.77 in the half lap.

Highlighting Sprint Fest’s senior category, Paul Henry of New Era Track Club Jamaica clinched the top spot with a swift 21.28, edging past Javorne Dunkley of Elite Performance Track Club Jamaica, who finished in 21.51.

Sprint Fest full 200m results below

Girls 200m Class 4



1. Teixiera Johnson (Hydel High School), 25.11; 2. Tyecia McDonald (Hydel High School), 26.05; 3. Latanya M. Briscoe (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 27.34; 4. Shantavia Burke (Merl Grove High School), 27.47; 5. Keyshawna Bolton (St. Catherine High School), 27.49; 6. Zyann Moore (Wolmer’s Girls School), 27.79; 7. Latanya Brown (St. Catherine High School), 27.84; 8. Zara Silvera (Merl Grove High School), 28.01; 9. Gabrielle Francis (St. Catherine High School), 28.02; 10. Rolene Grant (Morant Bay High School), 28.06; 11. Rihana Davia Lawes (Holy Childhood High School), 28.12; 12. Heaven Brandon (St. Andrew Technical High School), 28.31; 13. Amelia Nicole Wray (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 28.46; 14. Shanine M. Swaby (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 28.69; 15. Sanique Brown (Holy Childhood High School), 28.73; 16. Kalilah Coke (Campion College), 28.83; 17. Donnell Nahgia Jarrett (Holy Childhood High School), 28.87; 18. Khalesia Gordon (Morant Bay High School), 28.89; 19. Sandrianna Rodney (Campion College), 29.03; 20. Denique Murrant (Holy Childhood High School), 29.06; 21. Shaniek Roberts (Tarrant High School), 29.08; 22. Tashelle Nembhard (Merl Grove High School), 29.19; 23. Rickalla Renee Gayle (Holy Childhood High School), 29.26; 24. Onekia Felix (Morant Bay High School), 29.35; 25. Amelie A. Nemhard (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 29.48; 26. Zaiyan Miller, 29.57; 27. Leniquca Fraser (Tarrant High School), 29.84; 28. Nattassia Gray (Tarrant High School), 29.85; 29. Amaira A. Grant (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 29.92; 30. Zina Assam (American International School of Kingston), 30.00; 31. Su-Tani Miller, 30.06; 32. Consuanie Gunnes (Meadowbrook High School), 30.16; 33. Denique Mann (Meadowbrook High School), 30.38; 34. Regina Coral-Hanna Blake (Holy Childhood High School), 30.55; 35. Jayla Z. Bowman (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 31.24; 36. Khloe K. Murray (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 31.28; 37. Joveen Marks (Morant Bay High School), 32.97; 38. Lorigaye Hall (Meadowbrook High School), 35.06; 39. Kaelyn M. A. Lawes, 36.07; 40. Denae Jackson (St. Catherine High School), 38.53.

Girls 200m Class 4:

Sashana Johnson (Hydel High School), 24.89; 2. Tresha-Lee Sutherland (Clarendon College), 25.41; 3. Jahmilia Humes (Meadowbrook High School), 25.74; 4. Gizan Wesley (Clarendon College), 25.82; 5. Anneika Carnegie (Hydel High School), 25.90; 6. Isabelle Dodd (Campion College), 26.13w; 7. Jada Irons (Hydel High School), 26.26; 8. Mikaylah Sheckleford (Holy Childhood High School), 26.66w; 9. Noelene Williams (Holy Childhood High School), 27.05; 10. Mahalia Ferguson (St. Catherine High School), 27.20; 11. Asheca Azan (Clarendon College), 27.34; 12. India Jones (St. Andrew Technical High School), 27.47 (.464); 13. Shakala Baker (Merl Grove High School), 27.47 (.468); 14. Adrianna Morgan (Morant Bay High School), 27.66w; 15. Jhanelle A. James (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 27.70; 16. Kewauna A. Campbell (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 27.78; 17. Sanaa-Dee Gordon (Campion College), 27.83; 18. Deniann Robertson (Ardenne High School), 27.98; 19. Ashika Thomas (Merl Grove High School), 28.01; 20. Zoë Davis, 28.35; 21. Danielle D. Locke (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 28.38; 22. Britney Roberts (Morant Bay High School), 28.41; 23. Jonnelle J. Davis (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 28.42w; 24. Ilicia Campbell (Holy Childhood High School), 28.63; 25. Kayla Eubanks (Holy Childhood High School), 28.75; 26. Daneillia K. Warren (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 29.58; 27. Aryanna Thomas (Morant Bay High School), 29.61; 28. Jihanna Edwards (Meadowbrook High School), 29.96w; 29. Maurissa Allison (Meadowbrook High School), 30.42; 30. Kemoya Myers (Holy Childhood High School), 30.53; 31. Rodrianya Mullings (Merl Grove High School), 30.76; 32. Daeshanae Barnes (Meadowbrook High School), 31.70; 33. Aleka Brown (Meadowbrook High School), 32.40.

Girls 200m Class 2:

Shanoya Mikalia Douglas (Muschett High School), 24.16; 2. Shemonique Hazle (Hydel High School), 24.64; 3. Olivia St. John (Hydel High School), 25.18; 4. Nastassia Fletcher (Hydel High School), 25.49; 5. Aaliyaha Morgan (St. Catherine High School), 25.57; 6. Sashashunta Hemmings (Hydel High School), 25.80; 7. Michaelann Lindo (St. Catherine High School), 25.85; 8. Keianna N. Walker (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 26.16; 9. Angel Stewart (Meadowbrook High School), 26.21; 10. Zonya-Camay Sterling (Wolmer’s Girls School), 26.29; 11. Dawaynea Lewis (Merl Grove High School), 26.54; 12. Shanoya Oliver (St. Catherine High School), 26.70; 13. Sashagay Domonique Williams (Holy Childhood High School), 26.78; 14. Tana-Shae Tianne Gooden (Muschett High School), 26.79; 15. Krystal Christine Shaw (Holy Childhood High School), 27.27; 16. Khrisann Akaeisha Miller (Holy Childhood High School), 27.59; 17. Kizzy Wrong (Bustamante High School), 28.02; 18. Kelliser Alonar Johnson (Holy Childhood High School), 28.41; 19. Akeelah Hutchinson (Holy Childhood High School), 28.44; 20. Gabrielle C. Brooks (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 28.67; 21. Mickayla Smith (Holy Childhood High School), 28.86; 22. Razina A. Brooks (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 29.22; 23. Jahmelia Daley (Campion College), 29.25; 24. Sanaa A. Schurton (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 29.48; 25. Danielle Edwards (Holy Childhood High School), 29.72; 26. Dejahnay Lewis (Meadowbrook High School), 29.89; 27. Triscell Brown (Morant Bay High School), 29.93; 28. Kiara Rich-Marie Ranglin (Holy Childhood High School), 30.00; 29. Nickayla McGrath (Morant Bay High School), 31.57; 30. Isabella Arscott, 31.69; 31. Shaneice Kong (Meadowbrook High School), 33.29; 32. Ashley Green (Meadowbrook High School), 33.56.

Girls 200m Class 1:

Alliah Alicia Baker (Hydel High School), 24.72 SB; 2. Abigail Campbell (Hydel High School), 25.08 SB; 3. Rohanna Sudlow (St. Catherine High School), 25.39 SB; 4. Juwonna Whitehorn (Hydel High School), 25.70 PB; 5. Kaycian Johnson (St. Catherine High School), 25.77 SB; 6. Rochelle Nadine Wint (Hydel High School), 26.12 PB; 7. Kyanna Scott (Wolmer’s Girls School), 26.23; 8. Halima Biggs (St. Catherine High School), 26.45 PB; 9. Abigail N. Watt (St. Andrew High School for Girls), 26.49 PB; 10. Jada Emmanuel (Bustamante High School), 26.89 PB; 11. Latouvia Foster (Merl Grove High School), 26.96; 12. Abbigale McGrowder (Tarrant High School), 29.23 PB; 13. Tricia Miranda Walker (Holy Childhood High School), 29.58 PB; 14. Kendra-Shea Nickeeva Palmer (Atlethico Union Track Club), 30.54.

Boys 200m Class 3:

Ched Brown (Calabar High School), 22.91 PB; 2. Diwayne Sharpe (Calabar High School), 23.27 PB; 3. Marquies Page (St. Jago High School), 23.34 PB; 4. Rushaine Richards (St. Jago High School), 23.58 PB; 5. Andre Boyd (St. Jago High School), 23.70 PB; 6. Raneil Burke (St. Jago High School), 23.84 PB; 7. Jevaney Findlay (St. Jago High School), 24.02 PB; 8. Kemarly Fletcher (Calabar High School), 24.35 PB; 9. Rushaun Dunn (St. George’s College), 24.39 PB; 10. Rajaun Romelly (St. Jago High School), 24.42 PB; 11. Rajeve Allison (Calabar High School), 24.55 PB; 12. Jaquan Jackson (St. Jago High School), 24.71 PB; 13. Jermaine Moore (Morant Bay High School), 24.76 PB; 14. Aantwauhn Morgan (Kingston College), 24.88 PB; 15. Roshane Howard (Kingston College), 24.91 PB; 16. Maicon Gordon (St. George’s College), 25.15 PB; 17. Malrick Thomas (Calabar High School), 25.30 (.292) PB; 18. Omarie Mitchell (St. Jago High School), 25.30 (.296) PB; 19. Jasean Alwayne Godson (Clarendon College), 25.39 PB; 20. Amani Burke (St. George’s College), 25.53 PB; 21. Jahzyki Foster (St. Jago High School), 25.56 PB; 22. Dushawn Latty (Kingston College), 25.63 PB; 23. Deandre Tavar Grant (Munro College), 25.81 PB; 24. Joshua Love (Clarendon College), 25.83 PB; 25. Leo Tafari Dillon (Clarendon College), 25.92 PB; 26. Tadjique Amouri Mark Dixon (St. George’s College), 26.07 PB; 27. Malique Rodgers (St. George’s College), 26.08 PB; 28. Jayden Anderson (Morant Bay High School), 26.19 PB; 29. Jaron Brooks (Campion College), 26.21 PB; 30. Orlando Glenroy Bennette (Munro College), 26.28 PB; 31. Lamar White (Morant Bay High School), 26.42 PB; 32. Taishawn Reynolds (St. George’s College), 26.68 PB; 33. Jaydon Gordon (St. Jago High School), 26.69 PB; 34. Alanno Wyter (St. George’s College), 26.83 PB; 35. Javaughn Tyrell (St. Jago High School), 26.89 PB; 36. Zachary Alexander Penrose Whittaker (Campion College), 26.91 PB; 37. Romani Parkinson (Meadowbrook High School), 27.19 PB; 38. Adriano Brown (St. George’s College), 27.30 PB; 39. Kenardo Hamilton (Tarrant High School), 27.54 PB; 40. Shamari Harris (Tarrant High School), 28.07 PB; 41. Tyler Samuels (Campion College), 28.53 PB; 42. Jelano Juman (St. Jago High School), 28.59 PB; 43. Jaydon Hinds (St. George’s College), 29.02 PB; 44. Zaahir Thorpe (Glenmuir High School), 29.30 PB; 45. Michael David-Campbell (St. George’s College), 29.32 PB; 46. Dontae Manning (Glenmuir High School), 29.54 PB; 47. Jay-Anthony Williams (Morant Bay High School), 30.29 PB; 48. Lamario Brown (Glenmuir High School), 30.43 PB.

Boys 200m Class 2:

Nickecoy Bramwell (Calabar High School), 21.77 PB; 2. Johan-Ramaldo Giovanni Smythe (Muschett High School), 21.89 PB; 3. Detarje Morgan (St. Jago High School), 22.60 =PB; 4. Kevon McKenzie (St. Jago High School), 22.62 PB; 5. Byron Walker (Calabar High School), 22.75 PB; 6. Joshua Spence (Kingston College), 22.97 PB; 7. Jordane Ferguson (Meadowbrook High School), 23.21 PB; 8. Rashad Buckle (St. Jago High School), 23.28 PB; 9. Rayj Reece (St. Jago High School), 23.40 PB; 10. Azriel Allen (Kingston College), 23.43 PB; 11. Christopher Ellis (Calabar High School), 23.44 PB; 12. Tayshawn Latham (Meadowbrook High School), 23.57 PB; 13. Zachary Rowe (Ardenne High School), 23.60 PB; 14. Kamaury Brown (Kingston College), 24.03 PB; 15. Michael Dwyer (St. Jago High School), 24.05 PB; 16. Alva Shane Jackson (Kingston College), 24.07 PB; 17. Kristoff Baghaloo (Ardenne High School), 24.09 PB; 18. Shavoy Thompson (Muschett High School), 24.20 PB; 19. Fabian Burke (Clarendon College), 24.21 SB; 20. Roshon Miller (Kingston College), 24.22 (.219) PB; 20. Reynold Oldacre (Mavis Bank High School), 24.22 (.219) PB; 22. Nathaniel Robinson (St. George’s College), 24.39 PB; 23. Jahni McClymont (Meadowbrook High School), 24.74 PB; 24. Lincoln Junior Ricketts (Munro College), 25.06 PB; 25. Devaughn Carr (Morant Bay High School), 25.10 PB; 26. Romaine Smith (St. Jago High School), 25.24 PB; 27. Dariel Clarke (Meadowbrook High School), 25.29 PB; 28. Orrett Davis (Clarendon College), 25.36 PB; 29. Mahlik Tinker (St. George’s College), 25.50 PB; 30. Rannesh Jamie Blake (St. George’s College), 25.52 PB; 31. Nathaniel Newton (St. Jago High School), 25.62 PB; 32. Israel Roman Forrester (Munro College), 25.63 SB; 33. David McCarthy (Mavis Bank High School), 25.76 PB; 34. Nashane Miller (St. Jago High School), 25.77 PB; 35. Vachel McKinley (St. George’s College), 25.80 PB; 36. Raheem McKenzie (Clarendon College), 25.84 PB; 37. Abraham McGregor (Campion College), 25.88 PB; 38. Rojeve Graham (St. George’s College), 26.04 PB; 39. Ajani Haber (Hillel Academy), 26.35 PB; 40. Xandre Scott (Tarrant High School), 26.75 PB; 41. Kevaughn Kelly (Morant Bay High School), 27.31 PB; 42. Joshua Campbell (Glenmuir High School), 27.48 PB.

Boys 200m Class 1:

Javaughn Odane Pinnock (New Era Track Club Jamaica), 21.96 PB; 2. Romario Orlando Hines (Munro College), 22.01 PB; 3. Keano Charles (Calabar High School), 22.33 (.325) PB; 4. Osmond Holt (Muschett High School), 22.33 (.327); 5. Jamal Stephenson (Calabar High School), 22.38 PB; 6. Rhaeim Allyson (Clarendon College), 22.42 PB; 7. Tremaine Hamilton (Clarendon College), 22.47 (.464); 8. Dante Johnson (Calabar High School), 22.47 (.467) PB; 9. Jordan Fitzgerald (Mavis Bank High School), 22.66 PB; 10. Anderson Linwall Burris (Clarendon College), 22.91 PB; 11. Zacre Braham (Calabar High School), 22.94 PB; 12. Damario Crooks (St. Jago High School), 22.98; 13. Roland Smith (Clarendon College), 23.02 PB; 14. Jelani Monteith (Clarendon College), 23.09 PB; 15. Nepaul Steve Frater (Munro College), 23.14 SB; 16. Micah Satchell (Ardenne High School), 23.17 PB; 17. Jahiem Williams (Glenmuir High School), 23.21 PB; 18. Oshane Javion Lewars (Clarendon College), 23.23 PB; 19. Joel Codrington (Morant Bay High School), 23.34 PB; 20. Jaheem Whyte (Bustamante High School), 23.35 PB; 21. Kawayne Kelly (St. Jago High School), 23.43; 22. Demario Thorpe (Kingston College), 23.45 PB; 23. David DaCosta (St. George’s College), 23.51 PB; 24. Stephen Stewart (Ardenne High School), 23.63 PB; 25. Jaedon Beckford (Glenmuir High School), 23.64 (.633) PB; 26. Cordel Dalante Williams (Muschett High School), 23.64 (.637) PB; 27. Romario Jibbison (St. Jago High School), 23.69; 28. Junior Brown (Clarendon College), 23.84; 29. Jamarie Nelson (Muschett High School), 23.86 PB; 30. Patrick Tomlinson (St. Andrew Technical High School), 23.97 PB; 31. Domonique Bhoorasingh (Glenmuir High School), 24.00 PB; 32. Dushawn Martin (Meadowbrook High School), 24.04 PB; 33. Juanick Walker (Morant Bay High School), 24.11 PB; 34. Domonick Drysdale (Morant Bay High School), 24.51 PB; 35. Christian Emanuel (Campion College), 24.64 PB; 36. Oshane Wilson, 24.85 PB; 37. Seymore Platt (Clarendon College), 25.01 PB; 38. Romeo Mairs (Tarrant High School), 25.04 PB; 39. Jordon Taylor (Meadowbrook High School), 25.07 PB; 40. Odeano Brown (Mavis Bank High School), 25.34 PB; 41. Ethan Taylor (Meadowbrook High School), 25.43 PB; 42. Ajani Ford (Morant Bay High School), 25.65 PB; 43. Dylan Beckford (Glenmuir High School), 25.74 PB; 44. Daniel Halstead (St. Andrew Technical High School), 25.96 PB; 45. Joshua Brooks (Tarrant High School), 26.38 PB; 46. Maurice Thompson (Tarrant High School), 1:22.84 PB.

Men’s 200 Meter Dash – Clubs/Institutions:

Paul Henry (New Era Track Club Jamaica), 21.28 PB; 2. Javorne Dunkley (Elite Performance Track Club Jamaica), 21.51; 3. Andre Orlando Harris (New Era Track Club Jamaica), 21.60 PB; 4. Shamer Blake (Elite Performance Track Club Jamaica), 21.88 PB; 5. Sylvester Williams (Morant Bay High School), 24.12 PB; 6. Ivanhoe Brown (Glenmuir High School), 25.17 PB.

____________________________________________________________

