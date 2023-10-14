Pocket Rocket Foundation
The Pocket Rocket Foundation Board is thrilled to announce that 11 outstanding high school student-athletes have been selected as the recipients of academic scholarships for the year 2023! These scholarships will provide invaluable support to these promising young individuals as they pursue their education and athletic endeavors.
Each of the 11 students will receive a substantial $100,000 academic scholarship, which will go towards covering various high school expenses, including tuition, textbooks, uniforms, lunch, and travel expenses. This financial support will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on the families of these talented student-athletes.

In addition to the academic scholarships, each recipient will be awarded a range of valuable prizes to aid in their educational and athletic journeys. These prizes include:

  • NIKE Book Bag valued at $7,500.
  • Digicel Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet valued at $25,000.
  • $10,000 in Book Vouchers.
  • $3,000 in phone credit.
  • GraceKennedy Foods Gift Basket worth $10,000.
  • PRF Journal, Pen & Promise Pin valued at $5,000.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Speaks about Pocket Rocket Foundation

World renown sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce started the Pocket Rocket Foundation almost 10 years ago. Fraser-Pryce, a three-time Olympic Games and 10-time World champion, commented: “Investing is students is how we invest in the future. Another cohort of Pocket Rocket Scholars have been inducted as we celebrate 10 years of service at the @sfppocketrocketfoundation

The total scholarship value for each awardee stands at an impressive $160,500. This support is a testament to the commitment of the Pocket Rocket Foundation to empower young student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically.

The 2023 Scholarship Awardees are as follows:

  1. Tshani Armstrong – St. Catherine High School (Track & Field)
  2. Natrece East – Wolmer’s Trust High School For Girls (Track & Field)
  3. Tyrone Lawson – Jamaica College (Track & Field)
  4. Lysandra Taylor – Papine High School (Netball)
  5. Karissa Kelly – Wolmer’s Trust High School For Girls (Swimming)
  6. Nickayla Russell – Holmwood Technical High School (Track & Field)
  7. Kenrick McFarlane – Excelsior High School (Cricket)
  8. Jahiem Jackson – Knox College (Volleyball)
  9. Joel Lamm – Wolmer’s Trust High School For Boys (Table Tennis, Chess)
  10. Jordayne Grant – Wolmer’s Trust High School For Girls (Field Hockey)
  11. Streme Cha – Campion High School (Football)

The Pocket Rocket Foundation extends its heartfelt congratulations to these exceptional young individuals. Their dedication to both their academic pursuits and their respective sports is truly commendable. These scholarships will undoubtedly serve as a stepping stone toward their continued success.

The Pocket Rocket Foundation would also like to express its deepest gratitude to The National Baking Company Foundation for their generous contribution of a $1 million cash donation towards our Academic Scholarship Fund. This substantial contribution will further enhance our ability to support aspiring student-athletes in Jamaica.

Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

