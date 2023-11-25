Share the News: Tap to Share

KINGSTON, Jamaica – At the 75th Anniversary Celebration of The University of the West Indies (UWI), Dr. The Honorable Mrs. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce OJ was honored with the University’s Alumni Exemplar Sports Award for 2023.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, an Honorary Graduate of UWI, was recognized for her exceptional contributions to athletics, marked by discipline, dedication, tenacity, and sportsmanship.

The award, presented during the UWI Gala, acknowledges Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s impressive career and her impact both on and off the track. Known affectionately as ‘Mommy Rocket’, she has not only excelled in her sporting endeavors but also in her role as an advocate for education and sports.

Fraser-Pryce’s achievements in athletics, combined with her academic pursuits, serve as a testament to her multifaceted career and influence. This recognition by UWI highlights her status as a role model for aspiring athletes and students alike, demonstrating the powerful synergy of sports and education.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s career

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist, clinching victories in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She also secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020, a bronze in Rio 2016, and a 200m silver in London 2012. Additionally, she contributed to Jamaica’s 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo 2020. At the World Championships, she has won a total of 10 gold medals, including five in the 100m, one in the 200m, and four as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay teams. In her career, she has amassed 18 gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals representing Jamaica in competitions ranging from the Carifta Games to the Olympic Games.

Fraser-Pryce's PocketRocket Foundation has aided over 100 student-athletes in excelling in their educational journeys.

The Alumni Exemplar Sports Award is a fitting tribute to Fraser-Pryce’s legacy, which extends beyond her numerous titles and records. It celebrates an individual who has consistently shown excellence and has been an exemplary figure in the world of sports.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s recognition at the UWI Gala is not only a personal milestone but also a significant moment for athletics in Jamaica and the broader Caribbean region. It underscores the university’s commitment to honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.