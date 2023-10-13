Share the News: Tap to Share

Dina Asher-Smith, the 200m champion from Great Britain’s Doha 2019, is making a move to Austin, Texas. In a social media post on Friday, Asher-Smith revealed, “After 19 years, John Blackie and I have ended our coach-athlete partnership.”

“My next chapter will be led by Edrick Floreal, based out of Austin, Texas. I’m very excited to join his talented training group as we head to Paris 2024.”

Life changer for Dina Asher-Smith

While expressing her gratitude to former coach John Blackie, Dina Asher-Smith said, “My life changed by meeting him (John Blackie), and I will forever be grateful to him.”

“His intellect, patience, and dedication have taken me from an energetic eight-year-old to a world champion with over 20 international medals, including many Olympics, World, Commonwealth, and European finals.”

“John and I will, of course, remain close friends.”

Asher-Smith won 4x100m bronze medals for Great Britain at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

She has earned six World Championships medals, including 200m gold, silver in the 100m in Doha 2019, and 200m bronze in Eugene 2022, along with three 4x100m medals.

She also secured the sprint double at the Berlin 2018 European Championships, adding to her 200m title from Amsterdam 2016. Her international career began with a victory at the Eugene 2014 World U20 100m.

“Thank you to John, and thank you to all my team in London whose talents and hard work have helped me realize so many dreams to date.”