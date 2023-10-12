Share the News: Tap to Share Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, and Pierce LePage Nominated for 2023 World Male Athlete of the Year">

Three outstanding athletes, Noah Lyles, Ryan Crouser, and Pierce LePage, representing the North American and Caribbean region, have been nominated for the prestigious 2023 World Male Athlete of the Year award.

Noah Lyles, hailing from the United States, achieved remarkable success at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships by securing the sprint double victory and contributing to his team’s triumph in the men’s 4x100m relay. Lyles also stands as the joint fastest man in the world for 2023, clocking an impressive time of 9.83 seconds. His dominance is further exemplified by his undefeated record in six 200m finals throughout the year.

Ryan Crouser, renowned for his shot put prowess, made history on May 27, 2023, by resetting the outdoor world record with a monumental throw of 23.56 meters. He continued to impress by defending his world title at the Budapest 23 Championships. ALSO READ: Sprint King Noah Lyles Calls for Expanded World Athletics Awards

Pierce LePage, representing Canada, emerged as the World Championship and world leader in the men’s decathlon, showcasing his versatility and excellence across various track and field disciplines.

The voting process for the 2023 World Athletes of the Year has commenced, leading up to the highly anticipated World Athletics Awards 2023. A total of 11 nominees for Men’s World Athlete of the Year have been carefully selected by an esteemed international panel of athletics experts, representing all six continental areas of World Athletics.

These nominations reflect the exceptional performances witnessed during another memorable year in the world of athletics, encompassing the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races, and various prestigious events across the globe.

The nominees for 2023 Men’s World Athlete of the Year are (in alphabetical order):

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

· World champion

· Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

· World champion

· World record

Mondo Duplantis, SWE, pole vault

· World champion

· Diamond League champion with world record

Soufiane El Bakkali, MAR, 3000m steeplechase

· World champion

· Undefeated in six finals

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, NOR, 1500m/mile/5000m

· World 5000m champion and 1500m silver medallist

· European records for 1500m, mile and 3000m

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

· London and Chicago Marathon winner

· Marathon world record breaker

Pierce LePage, CAN, decathlon

· World champion

· World leader

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

· World 100m and 200m champion

· World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

Alvaro Martin, ESP, race walk

· World 20km and 35km race walk champion

· World leader 20km race walk

Miltiadis Tentoglou, long jump

· World champion

· European Indoor champion

Karsten Warholm, NOR, 400m hurdles/400m

· World 400m hurdles champion

· European indoor 400m champion

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms. Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube this week; a ‘like’ on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on X will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday 28 October. At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics on 13-14 November.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics’ social media platforms on 11 December.

Further information about the World Athletics Awards 2023 will be announced in the coming weeks.