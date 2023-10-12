Share the News: Tap to Share

Fred Kerley, the world 100m champion from Eugene 2022, has reported his car as stolen and is reaching out to the public for assistance in locating those responsible. Watch the video below>>>

The American professional track and field sprinter, initially specializing in the 400 meters until he transitioned to the 100 meters and 200 meters in 2020, discovered his silver Audi S5 missing in Miami. ALSO READ: Sprint King Noah Lyles Calls for Expanded World Athletics Awards

Fred Kerley’s Stolen Car Sparks Social Media Appeal

In an Instagram post, Fred Kerley appealed, stating: “PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR MY VEHICLE (SILVER AUDi S5). A couple of misguided young men stole my vehicle from my home in Miami, Florida (Homestead Area) driveway. IF YOU SEE THIS VEHICLE OR KNOW ANY OF THESE YOUNG MEN, PLEASE MESSAGE ME OR CALL THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES.”

Fred Kerley, a highly accomplished sprinter, holds an impressive track record in athletics. His accolades include medals at the World Championships, notably securing an individual bronze and a relay gold in the 400m and 4x400m relay at the 2019 edition. Notably, Kerley clinched gold in the 100m at the 2022 World Championships.

Kerley’s personal best of 43.64 seconds in the 400m ranks him as the eighth fastest in history. During the pandemic, he shifted his focus to the 100m, aiming to improve his speed for sub-43-second attempts in the 400m. This strategic shift paid off, resulting in a 9.84-second silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His performance made him the sixth fastest ever in the straightaway sprint, boasting a 9.76-second personal best.

⚠️ PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR MY VEHICLE (SILVER AUDi s5) . A couple of unguided young men stole my vehicle from my home in Miami , Florida (Homestead Area) driveway. IF YOU SEE THIS VEHICLE OR KNOW ANY OF THESE YOUNG MEN PLEASE MESSAGE ME OR CALL THE LOCAL AUTHORITIES . ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6iXNVHVj7I — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) October 12, 2023