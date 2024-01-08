KINGSTON, Jamaica – With 200 days left until the Summer Olympics in Paris, Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) President Garth Gayle is optimistic about the nation’s preparation for the global event.

“We are well on the way with plans to facilitate a smooth process for our athletes to the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024,” Gayle said.

Gayle also called for support from Jamaicans both at home and abroad, anticipating an “exciting and competitive Games.”

Jamaica’s history at the Olympic Games is rich and storied. The nation first participated in 1948 and has been a constant presence since then, with the exception of 1960, when Jamaican athletes competed as part of the West Indies Federation team.

200 Days Out: Jamaica’s Paris 2024 Olympic Journey from 1948 to Paris 2024

Jamaica before Paris 2024

Jamaican athletes have secured a total of 87 medals, all but one in athletics, particularly in the sprint events. The last Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw stellar performances from Jamaican athletes. Elaine Thompson-Herah led the contingent, defending her sprint double championship. Hansle Parchment clinched the men’s 110m hurdles, while Thompson-Herah, alongside Briana Williams, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, secured gold in the women’s 4x100m.

Fraser-Pryce added a silver in the 100m, with Jackson (100m), Megan Tapper (100m hurdles), Ronald Levy (110m hurdles), and the women’s 4x400m team each bringing home bronze medals.

London 2012 remains Jamaica’s most successful Olympics in terms of medals, with a haul of 13, thanks largely to Usain Bolt’s triple win in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. Fraser-Pryce also contributed significantly with her second consecutive 100m gold.

Jamaica’s Olympic journey began in London 1948, marked by Arthur Wint’s historic win in the men’s 400m and a silver in the 800m. Herb McKenley also earned a silver in the 400m, setting the stage for decades of Jamaican dominance in track and field.

As Paris 2024 approaches, the JAAA’s efforts are focused on ensuring that the nation’s athletes are well-prepared to add to this illustrious history and continue Jamaica’s legacy on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

____________________________________________________________

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion. Follow us @trackalerts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for the latest. Join our athletics family and comment below! 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️💬 Share your thoughts at [email protected]. #Trackalerts #JoinUs #AthleticsCommunity