Shericka Jackson Poised to Claim Solo Sportswoman Title Following Stellar Year

Shericka Jackson is the clear favorite for Jamaica’s Sportswoman of the Year, while the debate for the Sportsman of the Year is expected to be more competitive between Antonio Watson and Hansle Parchment.

The 63rd RJR Sports Foundation selection panel, chaired by Mike Fennell, announced the list of nominees on Wednesday in Kingston.

Shericka Jackson, who shared the award with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2022, has had a remarkable year. As the world 200m champion, and with a silver in the 100m at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships, followed by a sprint double victory at the Diamond League final, she stands as the top contender.

Joining Shericka Jackson, who is shortlisted for the World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year Award, are:

Also in the female category is Danielle Williams, Jamaica’s other gold medalist from Budapest, who won the world 100m hurdles title. World Championship bronze medalists Rushell Clayton and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, along with Suncorp Super Netball League standout Jhaniele Fowler, complete the list of female nominees.

The male category is more unpredictable. Judging from surprises by the Fennell panel over the years, the focus is on Watson and Parchment. Watson made waves in 2023, achieving personal bests and clinching the men’s 400m victory at Budapest 23. He dropped from 46.17 to 44.13 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Parchment secured silver in the men’s 110m hurdles behind Grant Holloway of the USA and later defeated Holloway at the Diamond League final, recording the year’s fastest time of 12.93.

The male nominees also include long jumpers Wayne Pinnock and Tajay Gayle, who both secured medals in Budapest, Pan American 400m hurdles champion Jaheel Hyde, and motorsport star Fraser McConnell. The selection has set the stage for a highly anticipated announcement, reflecting Jamaica’s diverse and rich sporting achievements.