In a significant endorsement move, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic Gold Medalist and the most decorated 100m athlete in history, has joined the elite Richard Mille family.

Known as the “Pocket Rocket” for her explosive speed and compact stature, the proud Jamaican sprinter is not just celebrating a new partnership but also firmly setting her sights on the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s entry into the Richard Mille family marks a continuation of the luxury watch brand’s association with top-tier Jamaican sprinters. Yohan Blake, the former world 100m champion, was the first from the country to be endorsed by the globally renowned company.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s history

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic 100m gold medalist, clinching victories in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. She also secured a silver medal in Tokyo 2020, a bronze in Rio 2016, and a 200m silver in London 2012. Additionally, she contributed to Jamaica’s 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo 2020. At the World Championships, she has won a total of 10 gold medals, including five in the 100m, one in the 200m, and four as part of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay teams. In her career, she has amassed 18 gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals representing Jamaica in competitions ranging from the Carifta Games to the Olympic Games.

This new alliance with Richard Mille is seen as a testament to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s stellar track record and global appeal. Her journey is emblematic of resilience and excellence, resonating well beyond the athletics arena. As she gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Fraser-Pryce’s career continues to be a source of inspiration and a benchmark for aspiring athletes worldwide.