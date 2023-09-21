Event Schedule | Brussels Diamond League - Memorial Van Damme 2023
MONACO – The 2024 Diamond League calendar has been released by World Athletics, kicking off with a meeting in Xiamen on April 20. The first series of events continues with competitions in Shanghai, Doha, Rabat, Eugene, Oslo, and Stockholm, concluding on June 2.

Brussels to host Diamond League Final 2024

Three additional meets are slated for July in Paris (7), Monaco (12), and London (20), all taking place ahead of the Olympic Games. The league resumes its schedule on August 22 in Lausanne and concludes with a two-day final in Brussels on September 13-14.

A preliminary schedule for 2025 has also been announced, beginning in Xiamen on April 26 and concluding with a final in Zurich on August 27-28.

The Diamond League is a series of track and field athletic competitions held across various cities around the world. Established in 2010, the league serves as a platform for athletes to compete at the highest level outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

Events often feature Olympic champions and world record holders, making it a significant occasion for fans and athletes alike.

Diamond League Calendar 2024

MEETINGCOUNTRYDATE
XiamenCHN20th April 2024
Shanghai CHN27th April 2024
DohaQAT10th May 2024
Rabat MAR19th May 2024
EugeneUSA 25th May 2024
OsloNOR30th May 2024
StockholmSWE2nd June 2024
ParisFRA7th July 2024
MonacoMON12th July 2024
LondonGBR20th July 2024
LausanneSUI22nd August 2024
Silesia POL25th August 2024
RomeITA29th August 2024
Zurich SUI5th September 2024
BrusselsBEL13th – 14th September 2024
