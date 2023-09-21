MONACO – The 2024 Diamond League calendar has been released by World Athletics, kicking off with a meeting in Xiamen on April 20. The first series of events continues with competitions in Shanghai, Doha, Rabat, Eugene, Oslo, and Stockholm, concluding on June 2.

Brussels to host Diamond League Final 2024

Three additional meets are slated for July in Paris (7), Monaco (12), and London (20), all taking place ahead of the Olympic Games. The league resumes its schedule on August 22 in Lausanne and concludes with a two-day final in Brussels on September 13-14.

A preliminary schedule for 2025 has also been announced, beginning in Xiamen on April 26 and concluding with a final in Zurich on August 27-28.

The Diamond League is a series of track and field athletic competitions held across various cities around the world. Established in 2010, the league serves as a platform for athletes to compete at the highest level outside of the Olympics and World Championships.

Events often feature Olympic champions and world record holders, making it a significant occasion for fans and athletes alike.

Diamond League Calendar 2024