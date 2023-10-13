Share the News: Tap to Share

The Volkswagen Ljubljana Marathon, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label event scheduled for October 22, has drawn the participation of a whopping 13,550 runners.

The men’s Ljubljana Marathon category aims to complete the race in approximately 2 hours and 6 minutes, while the women’s field is set to target a time of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Elite Field Set to Blaze Trails at Volkswagen Ljubljana Marathon

The men’s elite competition promises an exciting showdown, featuring last year’s champion, Gebretsadik Adhana, with a personal best of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 8 seconds.

He will face fierce competition from Ashenafi Moges of Ethiopia (2:06:12), Mouhcine Outalha, the victor of the Doha Marathon from Morocco (2:06:49), Henok Tesfay of Eritrea (2:07:12), and Kenyan debutant Edmond Kipngetich, who boasts an impressive half marathon PB of 59 minutes and 25 seconds.

The Ljubljana Marathon women’s race is equally compelling, with high expectations pinned on Ethiopian runners Gebeyanesh Ayele (2:21:22) and Sentayehu Lewetegn (2:22:36), along with Kenya’s Valentine Mateiko (2:25:05).