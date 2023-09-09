Tiffany Flynn of the United States won the women’s long jump, while Tajay Gayle of Jamaica secured second place in the men’s event during the first day of the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting.

Flynn displayed consistency throughout her competition. She began with a jump of 6.35m, improved to 6.57m and then to 6.48m on her third attempt. Her winning mark of 6.59m came on her fourth attempt, followed by jumps of 6.41m and 6.34m.

“My jumping was good today. I wanted to go further, but I am not upset about how I did,” Flynn said. “The runway was really good, so I thought I would have been able to jump further. But the competition was great, the crowds were awesome; it was just a great experience.”

She added, “I like bouncy runways, so I felt like I could get a good bounce and speed out of it. I just wasn’t able to jump a little more, but that’s alright. I enjoy competing in the city; I’m a fan of it.”

Gayle opened with two foul marks but registered a 7.62m jump on his third attempt to remain in the competition. His top mark of 8.07m came on his fourth attempt. Filip Pravdica of Croatia won the event with a jump of 8.07m, while William Williams of the United States took third place with 7.99m.

“I haven’t been able to train properly since the Worlds, so I’m just going from meet to meet. It’s a nice competition; I love the crowd. I was here last year and was happy to come back again,” said Gayle.

Gayle’s next event is the Diamond League final, staged as the Prefontaine Classic on September 16-17 in Eugene.

“I’m heading to the Diamond League final in Eugene after this. I haven’t had much time to rest my foot since the Worlds, but now I have at least eight more days to prepare for Eugene. Let’s see how things go from there,” Gayle added.

Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2023 Long Jump Results

WOMEN’S LONG JUMP – 1. Tiffany Flynn (USA), 6.59; 2. Jazmin Sawyers (GBR), 6.50; 3. Milica Gardašević (SRB), 6.33; 4. Daniela Gubler (SUI), 6.31; 5. Neja Filipić (SLO), 6.29; 6. Diana Lesti (HUN), 6.22; 7. Daniela Jelić (CRO), 5.79.

MEN’S LONG JUMP – 1. Filip Pravdica (CRO), 8.09; 2. Tajay Gayle (JAM), 8.07; 3. William Williams (USA), 7.99; 4. Marko Čeko (CRO), 7.96; 5. Andreas Trajkovski (MKD), 7.84; 6. Liam Adcock (AUS), 7.65; 7. Erwan Konate (FRA), 7.53.

As athletes wrap up their performances in Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, eyes are now set on the upcoming Diamond League final in Eugene, where competitors like Gayle will have another opportunity to shine.