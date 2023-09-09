ZAGREB, Croatia: New Zealand’s Tom Walsh emerged as the victor in the shot put at the Ivan Ivancic Memorial, a key event in the three-day Boris Hanzekovic Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Meeting on Saturday, September 9th. Walsh clinched the title with an impressive throw of 22.46m, maintaining a consistent performance with a series of throws ranging from 21.65m to 22.46m.

Walsh’s top-notch performance outclassed strong competitors, including Joe Kovacs of the United States, who managed a best throw of 21.72m.

“Zagreb has been very good to me – 10 times here and five victories,” said Walsh after winning. “I just started to feel more comfortable with my throwing over last two-three days. So it is a good sign towards Eugene.”

Walsh said he has one more meet before returning home to New Zealand. “So now Eugene and home – I have not been home since April. When you are from New Zealand, you are from so far away, and it is impossible to go back and forth. Things are tough at times, but I have friends around – I spent some time with Filip too.”

Kovascs, after the event said: “I think I was here for the first time in 2012 so I have been here already many times, always had a good time but never got the win. But it had always been about having good times with the boys. 22.46 – that is a good throw. I think Tom is quite happy with it. I always enjoyed coming here especially going downtown – Zagreb is my favourite city in Europe to come to. So hopefully next time, the kids will be with me and we will be having good time. “

Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri finished in third with 21.55m, closely followed by Croatia’s Filip Mihaljevic at 21.52m. Significantly, the next four athletes in the lineup also managed throws exceeding the 21m mark.

Also, in other news from Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, which continues on Sunday 10 Sept) with track action >>>

Below is the full results from the men’s shot put