Eugene, Oregon has secured the hosting rights for the Paris 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Track & Field, a joint announcement by USA Track & Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee confirmed today.

Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will host the pivotal U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21 to 30. The trials will serve as the official selection process for Team USA’s track and field athletes for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

“We’re delighted to return to Eugene for the U.S. Olympic Trials,” commented USATF CEO Max Siegel. “TrackTown demonstrated their commitment to the sport by working with USATF to prioritize our athletes’ health and safety during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Trials. We are pleased to offer Eugene and Hayward Field the chance to host an event at full capacity, showcasing this world-class venue. We look forward to coming to Eugene, Oregon, to cheer on the nation’s top athletes as they aim for a spot on Team USA in Paris.”

For more than fifty years, Eugene has been a focal point for track and field in the United States. It has hosted numerous significant events such as the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, USATF Outdoor Championships, and seven previous Olympic Trials. Hayward Field has been the backdrop for over twenty record-breaking performances.

“This announcement is a key step in our journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” stated USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “The Trials offer not just a route to Team USA but also a stage for athletes to showcase their immense talent. We look forward to the spectacle of athletic prowess in Eugene next summer.”

Hayward Field was renovated in 2020 and now boasts cutting-edge facilities focused on athlete needs. Adjacent to the stadium is a specially designed warm-up track, easing the transition to the main stage. Unique fan experiences will also feature prominently throughout the event.

“Hayward Field at the University of Oregon is the ideal venue for selecting the world’s No. 1 team,” said Michael Reilly, CEO of TrackTown USA. “As the local organizing committee, we aim to offer an unparalleled experience for all attendees during this special event next year.”

This will be the eighth time Hayward Field hosts the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field. The first men’s team Trials occurred in 1972. The 2024 Trials will be the 12th event that combines both men’s and women’s selections and the 24th occasion employing the Trials format for team selection.