SANTIAGO, Chile – The opening day of track and field events at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 saw five finals unfold, offering drama and high-level competition. Athletes from the United States and Jamaica made notable contributions to the medal count, signaling their intent for the rest of the Games.

In the Mixed 4x400m Relay, the United States team took the bronze with a time of 3:19.41, falling behind the Dominican Republic’s gold-winning performance of 3:16.05 and Brazil’s silver time of 3:18.55.

World 400m Champion Marileidy Paulino anchored home Dominican Republic to close out the day’s action.

The Women’s Long Jump final featured Tiffany Flynn of the United States, earning the bronze medal with a leap of 6.40 meters. Natalia Carolina Linares of Colombia clinched the gold with a 6.66-meter jump, followed by Eliane Martins of Brazil, who took silver with 6.49 meters.

Fedrick Dacres and Samantha Hall Earn Jamaica’s First Medals of Pan American Games

Jamaica also landed a spot on the podium in the Women’s Discus Throw, where Samantha Hall claimed the bronze with a 59.14-meter effort. Brazil dominated the event, as Izabela Rodrigues and Andressa Oliveira captured gold and silver with throws of 59.63 meters and 59.29 meters, respectively.

The Men’s Discus Throw had Jamaican two-time champion Fedrick Dacres finishing in the top three. Dacres, who won the last two times, but failed to take his final throw today, finished third with 61.25m. Lucas Nervi of Chile won the gold with a throw of 63.39 meters, and Mauricio Alexander Ortega of Colombia took the silver with 61.86 meters.

Ednah Kurgat Clocks in at 33:16.61, Lands Bronze in Women’s 10,000m at Pan American Games

The United States again found itself on the podium in the Women’s 10,000m final. Ednah Kurgat clocked a time of 33:16.61 to secure bronze. Luz Mery Rojas Llanco of Peru took the gold with 33:12.99, while Laura Esther Galvan of Mexico settled for silver with 33:15.85.

With multiple events still to come, athletes from North America and the Caribbean have already made their presence felt, providing a glimpse of the high-level competition expected throughout the Games.