The Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2023 is set to be the concluding event in this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. The competition will take place in Zagreb, Croatia.

How to Watch Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream?

To follow and watch the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial live stream, you have several options. In the United States, FloSports will be broadcasting the event, while Flow Sports will cover it in the Caribbean and CBC’s digital channels in Canada. If you’re in a country not covered by these networks, you can catch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel. Live coverage starts at 1:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday and 12:00pm EDT on Sunday.

Olympic champions Hansle Parchment and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Oblique Seville, who is targeting Usain Bolt’s meeting record and Tajay Gayle are down to take part at the Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial.

