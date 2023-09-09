Ready for Boris Hanzekovic Memorial - Hansle Parchment at Jamaica Trials 2022 - Oregon22
Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2023 Live Stream, TV coverage, live results, schedule, and startlist will be available for viewers’ convenient on September 10.

The Boris Hanzekovic Memorial 2023 is set to be the concluding event in this year’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series. The competition will take place in Zagreb, Croatia.

How to Watch Boris Hanzekovic Memorial Live Stream?

To follow and watch the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial live stream, you have several options. In the United States, FloSports will be broadcasting the event, while Flow Sports will cover it in the Caribbean and CBC’s digital channels in Canada. If you’re in a country not covered by these networks, you can catch the live stream on the World Athletics YouTube channel. Live coverage starts at 1:00pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Saturday and 12:00pm EDT on Sunday.

To stay updated, you can also follow social media channels @trackalerts and our website with the event for real-time information.

Olympic champions Hansle Parchment and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Oblique Seville, who is targeting Usain Bolt’s meeting record and Tajay Gayle are down to take part at the Zagreb Meeting Boris Hanzekovic Memorial.

Coverage of the meeting will be available in the territories listed below. Be sure to check local listings – some broadcasts may be live while others will consist of highlights.

L’Equipe (digital platforms)Andorra, France, Monaco
Super Sport (GSL1 / LIY2 / VR3 / VR3A)Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe
Flow SportsAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadaloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
DirecTV (VC 618/1618)Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
T Sports (TV and digital)Bangladesh
Arena Sport (AS6)Bosnia Herzegovina
ESPN (Star+)Brazil, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
SPOTV (SPOTV2)Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand
CBC (digital channels)Canada
HRTCroatia
Czech TV (live on ceskatelevize.cz/sport and delayed at 12:55 CEST on 11 Sep on CT Sport)Czech Republic
ViaplayDenmark
MTV (CMore Max)Finland
Cosmote (COSMOTE Sport8HD)Greece
AMC (Sport2)Hungary
ViaplayIceland
Viacom18 (Sports18 – 1 + Sports18 – 1 HD and JioCinema)India
Sport 5 (5SPORT)Israel
Sky (Sky Sport Uno / Channel 201)Italy
Arena Sport (AS4)Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
Ziggo Sport (Ziggo Sport Docu)Netherlands
Viaplay (V sport +)Norway
Polsat (Polsat Sport Premium 4)Poland
SPORT.TV (SPORT.TV5)Portugal
Match TV (ARENA)Russia
JOJ TV (TV JOJ Sport)Slovakia
Arena Sport (AS3)Slovenia
TVE (Teledeporte)Spain
Viaplay (V sport extra and Viaplay)Sweden
Swiss Sport TVSwitzerland
ELTA (ELTA SPORTS 2)Taiwan
Poverkhnost (Sport 1)Ukraine
ViaplayUnited Kingdom
FloSports (FloTrack / MileSplit)USA
