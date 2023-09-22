TALENCE, France – The final event of this year’s WA Combined Events Tour will be the prestigious Decastar meet in France, held at Pierre Paul Bernard Stadium.

Lindon Victor Eyes Tour Lead at Decastar: A Battle for Points in Talence

Starting back in 1976, the event this year once again boasts a world-class field. Leading in personal bests for the decathlon is World bronze medalist Lindon Victor from Grenada. To claim the Tour lead, Victor needs to score 8511 points to surpass the current leading score of 3622 by Karel Tilga, who is not competing this weekend.

Also competing are Germany's Manuel Eitel and Poland's Pawel Wiesiolek, both of whom are in the top seven of the current Tour rankings.

Belgian talent Jente Hauttekeete is another athlete to watch, along with favorites such as Devon Williams from the U.S., Finley Gaio from Switzerland, and Estonians Risto Lillemets and Kristian Rosenberg. The French contingent includes Ruben Gado, Makenson Gletty, pole vaulter Baptiste Thiery, and Basile Rolnin.

Other notable competitors are Belgians Thomas van der Plaetsen and Niels Pittomvils, and Ondrej Kopecky and Vilem Strasky, who Roman Sebrle coaches.

In the heptathlon, Tour leader Sophie Weissenberg from Germany will compete alongside World fourth placer Xenia Krizsan and fifth placer Emma Oosterwegel, who needs a score of 6385 to overtake Weissenberg. U.S. athlete Taliyah Brooks, along with Annik Kalin, Georgia Ellenwood, and Annie Kunz, are also strong contenders for top positions. The current meet records are held by Kevin Mayer with a World record of 9126 points from 2018, and Denise Lewis with 6831 points from 2000.