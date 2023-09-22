BERLIN, Germany – A record 47,912 runners from 156 nations have registered for the 49th BMW Berlin Marathon, set for this Sunday (24 Sept).
This highly-anticipated road race serves as the inaugural fall Abbott World Marathon Majors event and holds a Platinum Label from World Athletics.
Eliud Kipchoge, considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, lowered his own world record to 2:01:09 in Berlin last year. This year, he faces stiff competition from 12 men with personal bests under 2:06, notably fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto.
Top European entrants, Germany’s Amanal Petros and Switzerland’s Tadesse Abraham, are expected to challenge their national records.
On the women’s side, the event features the fastest elite field in its history. Defending champion and course record holder Tigist Assefa tops the list, joined by Sheila Chepkirui, Tigist Abayechew, and Workenesh Edesa, all of whom have personal bests under 2:19.
MEN ELITE
- Eliud Kipchoge KEN 2:01:09
- not record eligible: 1:59:40,2
- Amos Kipruto KEN 2:03:13
- Jonathan Maiyo KEN 2:04:56
- Eliud KiptanuiKEN2:05:21
- Ghirmay Ghebreslassie ERI2:05:34
- Ronald KorirKEN2:05:37
- Tadu AbateETH2:05:38
- Philemon KiplimoKEN2:05:44
- Enock OnchariKEN2:05:47
- Mark KorirKEN2:05:49
- Andualem ShiferawETH2:05:52
- Haftu TekluETH2:05:53
- Amanal PetrosGER2:06:27
- Josphat BoitKEN2:06:34
- Tadesse Abraham SUI 2:06:38
WOMEN ELITE
- Tigst AssefaETH2:15:37
- Sheila Chepkirui KEN 2:17:29
- Tigist AbayechewETH2:18:03
- Workenesh EdesaETH2:18:51
- Hiwot Gebrekidan ETH2:19:10
- Hitomi NiiyaJPN2:19:24
- Zeineba YimerETH2:19:28
- Etagegn WolduETH2:20:03
- Gutemi ImanaETH2:20:11
- Delvine MeringorROU2:20:49
- Helen TolaETH2:21:01
- Dera DidaETH2:21:11
- Fikrte Wereta ETH 2:22:50
- Charlotte PurdueGBR2:23:26
- Senbere Teferi ETH 2:24:11