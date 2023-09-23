The Decastar Talence 2023 live stream is expected to draw millions of dedicated track and field enthusiasts worldwide. Decastar Live Stream Viewers can access the live stream, TV coverage, live results, and track the performances of elite combined-events athletes from Saturday, September 23, to Sunday, September 24.

The 2023 event is part of the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold. This weekend in Talence will feature several athletes who have competed in Olympic and World Championships in both decathlon and heptathlon.

How to watch Decastar Live Stream?

The 2023 Decastar event will be available for free live streaming on the ADEM Decastar platform, starting on Saturday, September 23, and continuing through Sunday, September 24. Click here for Live stream of the Decastar event

Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel Eye Title Defense at Decastar Talence

Global bronze medalists Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel are set to defend their titles at the Decastar meeting in Talence this weekend, which serves as the season’s closing event for the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold. Both athletes are seeking to climb the Tour standings, currently led by Karel Tilga and Sophie Weissenberg.

Victor, who recently took world bronze in Budapest with a score of 8756, is aiming to build on that momentum. He will face competition from athletes like Manuel Eitel, Thomas Van der Plaetsen, Devon Williams, and Pawel Wiesiolek.

In the women’s heptathlon, Oosterwegel will compete against Xenia Krizsan and Sophie Weissenberg, among others. Krizsan recently scored 6479 points in Budapest, narrowly missing a bronze medal.

Annie Kunz leads the heptathlon field in terms of personal bests and will also be competing. Notable entries include Michelle Atherley, Taliyah Brooks, Verena Mayr, Annik Kalin, and Claudia Conte. The event will feature 10 male and 10 female athletes who have surpassed benchmark scores in their respective events.