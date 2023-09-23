Lindon Victor Eyes Tour Lead at Decastar: A Battle for Points in Talence
The Decastar Talence 2023 live stream is expected to draw millions of dedicated track and field enthusiasts worldwide. Decastar Live Stream Viewers can access the live stream, TV coverage, live results, and track the performances of elite combined-events athletes from Saturday, September 23, to Sunday, September 24.

The 2023 event is part of the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold. This weekend in Talence will feature several athletes who have competed in Olympic and World Championships in both decathlon and heptathlon.

How to watch Decastar Live Stream?

The 2023 Decastar event will be available for free live streaming on the ADEM Decastar platform, starting on Saturday, September 23, and continuing through Sunday, September 24. Click here for Live stream of the Decastar event

Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel Eye Title Defense at Decastar Talence

Global bronze medalists Lindon Victor and Emma Oosterwegel are set to defend their titles at the Decastar meeting in Talence this weekend, which serves as the season’s closing event for the World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold. Both athletes are seeking to climb the Tour standings, currently led by Karel Tilga and Sophie Weissenberg.

Victor, who recently took world bronze in Budapest with a score of 8756, is aiming to build on that momentum. He will face competition from athletes like Manuel Eitel, Thomas Van der Plaetsen, Devon Williams, and Pawel Wiesiolek.

In the women’s heptathlon, Oosterwegel will compete against Xenia Krizsan and Sophie Weissenberg, among others. Krizsan recently scored 6479 points in Budapest, narrowly missing a bronze medal.

Annie Kunz leads the heptathlon field in terms of personal bests and will also be competing. Notable entries include Michelle Atherley, Taliyah Brooks, Verena Mayr, Annik Kalin, and Claudia Conte. The event will feature 10 male and 10 female athletes who have surpassed benchmark scores in their respective events.

blank
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

