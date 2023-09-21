In the latest female world rankings from World Athletics, only three North American and the Caribbean athletes secured spots in the top 10. Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson hold the 2nd and 4th positions, respectively.

Jackson, winner of the world 200m title and a silver medalist in the 100m, concluded the season with 1,558 points, placing her second. Jackson also won the Diamond League sprint double. Richardson, the world 100m champion and bronze medalist in the 200m, amassed 1,506 points, putting her in fourth place.

Marileidy Paulino, the world 400m champion from the Dominican Republic, is the only other athlete from the region to make it into the top 10, occupying the 9th spot with 1,470 points.

Nine Americans—Sha’Carri Richardson, Katie Moon, Valarie Allman, Chase Ealey, Shamier Little, Kendra Harrison, Sydney McLaughlin, Anna Hall, and Kortney Ross—are listed in the top 50. They are joined by four Jamaicans: Shericka Jackson, Rushell Clayton, Danielle Williams, and Briana Williams.