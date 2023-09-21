In the latest female world rankings from World Athletics, only three North American and the Caribbean athletes secured spots in the top 10. Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson hold the 2nd and 4th positions, respectively.
Jackson, winner of the world 200m title and a silver medalist in the 100m, concluded the season with 1,558 points, placing her second. Jackson also won the Diamond League sprint double. Richardson, the world 100m champion and bronze medalist in the 200m, amassed 1,506 points, putting her in fourth place.
Marileidy Paulino, the world 400m champion from the Dominican Republic, is the only other athlete from the region to make it into the top 10, occupying the 9th spot with 1,470 points.
Nine Americans—Sha’Carri Richardson, Katie Moon, Valarie Allman, Chase Ealey, Shamier Little, Kendra Harrison, Sydney McLaughlin, Anna Hall, and Kortney Ross—are listed in the top 50. They are joined by four Jamaicans: Shericka Jackson, Rushell Clayton, Danielle Williams, and Briana Williams.
|Place
|Competitor
|Nat
|Score
|Event List
|1
|Faith KIPYEGON
|KEN
|1584
|1500m,5000m [Mile]
|2
|Shericka JACKSON
|JAM
|1558
|100m,200m
|3
|Femke BOL
|NED
|1524
|400mH
|4
|Sha’Carri RICHARDSON
|USA
|1506
|100m,200m
|5
|Gudaf TSEGAY
|ETH
|1499
|1500m,5000m,10,000m [3000m ind.]
|6
|Winfred Mutile YAVI
|BRN
|1486
|3000mSC
|7
|Yaroslava MAHUCHIKH
|UKR
|1476
|High Jump
|8
|Yulimar ROJAS
|VEN
|1476
|Triple Jump
|9
|Marileidy PAULINO
|DOM
|1470
|400m
|10
|Marie-Josée TA LOU
|CIV
|1465
|100m,200m
|11
|Amane Beriso SHANKULE
|ETH
|1462
|Marathon
|12
|Sifan HASSAN
|NED
|1460
|1500m,5000m,10,000m,Marathon
|13
|Beatrice CHEPKOECH
|KEN
|1459
|3000mSC
|14
|Katie MOON
|USA
|1457
|Pole Vault [Pole Vault ind.]
|15
|María PÉREZ
|ESP
|1451
|20km Walk [35km Walk]
|16
|Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINN
|PUR
|1450
|100mH
|17
|Nicola OLYSLAGERS
|AUS
|1447
|High Jump
|18
|Beatrice CHEBET
|KEN
|1447
|5000m [3000m]
|19
|Valarie ALLMAN
|USA
|1445
|Discus Throw
|20
|Ruth CHEPNGETICH
|KEN
|1443
|Marathon
|21
|Chase EALEY
|USA
|1441
|Shot Put [Shot Put ind.]
|22
|Mary MORAA
|KEN
|1440
|800m
|23
|Kimberly GARCÍA LEÓN
|PER
|1440
|35km Walk
|24
|Keely HODGKINSON
|GBR
|1439
|800m [800m ind.]
|25
|Shamier LITTLE
|USA
|1438
|400m,400mH
|26
|Natalia KACZMAREK
|POL
|1437
|400m
|27
|Ivana VULETA
|SRB
|1436
|Long Jump
|28
|Tobi AMUSAN
|NGR
|1434
|100mH
|29
|Haruka KITAGUCHI
|JPN
|1432
|Javelin Throw
|30
|Diribe WELTEJI
|ETH
|1429
|1500m
|31
|Kendra HARRISON
|USA
|1428
|100mH
|32
|Laura MUIR
|GBR
|1424
|800m,1500m
|33
|Anna HALL
|USA
|1423
|Heptathlon
|34
|Rushell CLAYTON
|JAM
|1422
|400mH
|35
|Faith CHEROTICH
|KEN
|1418
|3000mSC
|36
|Danielle WILLIAMS
|JAM
|1416
|100mH
|37
|Camryn ROGERS
|CAN
|1416
|Hammer Throw
|38
|Sarah MITTON
|CAN
|1416
|Shot Put
|39
|Julien ALFRED
|LCA
|1415
|100m,200m
|40
|Michaela MEIJER
|SWE
|1415
|Pole Vault
|41
|Katerina CACHOVÁ
|CZE
|1415
|Heptathlon
|42
|Weini KELATI
|ERI
|1415
|5000m,10,000m
|43
|Iryna GERASHCHENKO
|UKR
|1414
|High Jump
|44
|Agnes TIROP
|KEN
|1414
|10,000m
|45
|Aneta LUKSAITE
|LTU
|1413
|400mH
|46
|Christine MBOMA
|NAM
|1412
|200m
|47
|Sydney MCLAUGHLIN
|USA
|1411
|400mH
|48
|Briana WILLIAMS
|JAM
|1410
|100m
|49
|Elisabeth REYES
|COL
|1410
|100mH
|50
|Kortney ROSS
|USA
|1410
|Pole Vault