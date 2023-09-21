Prefontaine Classic ready to roll - The event Budapest 23 women's 200m will witness a showdown between Shericka Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Gabby Thomas.
In the latest female world rankings from World Athletics, only three North American and the Caribbean athletes secured spots in the top 10. Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson hold the 2nd and 4th positions, respectively.

Jackson, winner of the world 200m title and a silver medalist in the 100m, concluded the season with 1,558 points, placing her second. Jackson also won the Diamond League sprint double. Richardson, the world 100m champion and bronze medalist in the 200m, amassed 1,506 points, putting her in fourth place.

Marileidy Paulino, the world 400m champion from the Dominican Republic, is the only other athlete from the region to make it into the top 10, occupying the 9th spot with 1,470 points.

Sha’Carri Richardson shocks Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce with stunning run to claim 100m title

Nine Americans—Sha’Carri Richardson, Katie Moon, Valarie Allman, Chase Ealey, Shamier Little, Kendra Harrison, Sydney McLaughlin, Anna Hall, and Kortney Ross—are listed in the top 50. They are joined by four Jamaicans: Shericka Jackson, Rushell Clayton, Danielle Williams, and Briana Williams.

PlaceCompetitorNatScoreEvent List
1Faith KIPYEGONKEN15841500m,5000m [Mile]
2Shericka JACKSONJAM1558100m,200m
3Femke BOLNED1524400mH
4Sha’Carri RICHARDSONUSA1506100m,200m
5Gudaf TSEGAYETH14991500m,5000m,10,000m [3000m ind.]
6Winfred Mutile YAVIBRN14863000mSC
7Yaroslava MAHUCHIKHUKR1476High Jump
8Yulimar ROJASVEN1476Triple Jump
9Marileidy PAULINODOM1470400m
10Marie-Josée TA LOUCIV1465100m,200m
11Amane Beriso SHANKULEETH1462Marathon
12Sifan HASSANNED14601500m,5000m,10,000m,Marathon
13Beatrice CHEPKOECHKEN14593000mSC
14Katie MOONUSA1457Pole Vault [Pole Vault ind.]
15María PÉREZESP145120km Walk [35km Walk]
16Jasmine CAMACHO-QUINNPUR1450100mH
17Nicola OLYSLAGERSAUS1447High Jump
18Beatrice CHEBETKEN14475000m [3000m]
19Valarie ALLMANUSA1445Discus Throw
20Ruth CHEPNGETICHKEN1443Marathon
21Chase EALEYUSA1441Shot Put [Shot Put ind.]
22Mary MORAAKEN1440800m
23Kimberly GARCÍA LEÓNPER144035km Walk
24Keely HODGKINSONGBR1439800m [800m ind.]
25Shamier LITTLEUSA1438400m,400mH
26Natalia KACZMAREKPOL1437400m
27Ivana VULETASRB1436Long Jump
28Tobi AMUSANNGR1434100mH
29Haruka KITAGUCHIJPN1432Javelin Throw
30Diribe WELTEJIETH14291500m
31Kendra HARRISONUSA1428100mH
32Laura MUIRGBR1424800m,1500m
33Anna HALLUSA1423Heptathlon
34Rushell CLAYTONJAM1422400mH
35Faith CHEROTICHKEN14183000mSC
36Danielle WILLIAMSJAM1416100mH
37Camryn ROGERSCAN1416Hammer Throw
38Sarah MITTONCAN1416Shot Put
39Julien ALFREDLCA1415100m,200m
40Michaela MEIJERSWE1415Pole Vault
41Katerina CACHOVÁCZE1415Heptathlon
42Weini KELATIERI14155000m,10,000m
43Iryna GERASHCHENKOUKR1414High Jump
44Agnes TIROPKEN141410,000m
45Aneta LUKSAITELTU1413400mH
46Christine MBOMANAM1412200m
47Sydney MCLAUGHLINUSA1411400mH
48Briana WILLIAMSJAM1410100m
49Elisabeth REYESCOL1410100mH
50Kortney ROSSUSA1410Pole Vault
Anthony Foster
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

