HANGZHOU (CHN): World champions Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in high jump and Neeraj Chopra of India in javelin are set to headline the athletics events at the Hangzhou Asian Games, slated for September 29 to October 5. Their presence adds international flair to a competition where China aims to continue its longstanding leadership in the medal tally.
China has been a dominant force in track and field at the Asian Games, leading the medal table since 1986. At the last Asian Games in Jakarta five years ago, China tied with Bahrain, each country securing 12 golds, while India followed with seven and Japan with six.
Key athletes bolstering China’s chances this year include Olympic gold medalists Gong Lijiao in the shot put and Liu Shiying in the javelin, along with World medalist Feng Bin in the discus, Wang Zheng in the hammer, and former World champion Yang Jiayu in the 20km walk.
The Hangzhou event promises a stellar roster, not just showcasing Chinese talent but also featuring stars like Philippine pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.
Asian Games Schedule
|Venue
|Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Gender
|Event
|Phase
|29/9/2023 Friday
|ATH01
|7:00
|M
|20km Walk
|Final
|7:10
|W
|20km Walk
|Final
|ATH02
|19:00
|W
|400m
|R1
|19:10
|W
|Hammer
|Final
|19:25
|M
|400m
|R1
|20:05
|W
|10000m
|Final
|20:45
|W
|Shot Put
|Final
|21:00
|W
|100m
|R1
|21:35
|M
|100m
|R1
|30/9/2023 Saturday
|ATH03
|9:00
|W
|Heptathlon100m Hurdles
|9:05
|M
|Long Jump
|Q A+B
|9:15
|W
|100m Hurdles
|R1
|9:35
|M
|1500m
|R1
|9:50
|W
|HeptathlonHigh Jump
|9:55
|M
|400m
|SF
|ATH04
|19:00
|M
|Hammer
|Final
|19:05
|M
|Pole Vault
|Final
|19:10
|W
|HeptathlonShot Put
|19:15
|W
|100m
|SF
|19:30
|M
|100m
|SF
|20:00
|W
|400m
|Final
|20:10
|M
|400m
|Final
|20:20
|M
|10000m
|Final
|21:05
|W
|Heptathlon200m
|21:40
|W
|100m
|Final
|21:55
|M
|100m
|Final
|1/10/2023 Sunday
|ATH05
|9:00
|W
|HeptathlonLong Jump
|9:10
|M
|110m Hurdles
|R1
|9:40
|W
|200m
|R1
|10:05
|W
|HeptathlonJavelin
|10:10
|W
|Long Jump
|Q A+B
|10:15
|M
|200m
|R1
|ATH06
|19:00
|M
|Shot Put
|Final
|19:10
|M
|Long Jump
|Final
|19:15
|M
|3000m SC
|Final
|19:35
|W
|200m
|SF
|19:55
|M
|200m
|SF
|20:05
|W
|Discus
|Final
|20:20
|W
|1500m
|Final
|20:30
|M
|1500m
|Final
|20:45
|W
|Heptathlon800m
|Final
|21:15
|W
|100m Hurdles
|Final
|2/10/2023 Monday
|ATH07
|9:00
|M
|Decathlon100m
|9:10
|M
|High Jump
|Q A+B
|9:20
|M
|4×100m Relay
|R1
|9:40
|M
|DecathlonLong Jump
|9:40
|M
|800m
|R1
|10:15
|M
|400m Hurdles
|R1
|10:40
|W
|400m Hurdles
|R1
|10:50
|M
|DecathlonShot Put
|ATH08
|19:00
|W
|Pole Vault
|Final
|19:05
|M
|DecathlonHigh Jump
|19:10
|W
|Long Jump
|Final
|19:20
|W
|3000m SC
|Final
|19:40
|M
|Discus
|Final
|19:45
|W
|200m
|Final
|19:55
|M
|200m
|Final
|20:15
|M
|110m Hurdles
|Final
|20:40
|Mixed
|4×400m Relay
|Final
|21:15
|M
|Decathlon400m
|3/10/2023 Tuesday
|ATH09
|9:00
|M
|Decathlon110m Hurdles
|9:20
|W
|800m
|R1
|9:35
|M
|DecathlonDiscus
|9:50
|M
|4×400m Relay
|R1
|11:00
|M
|DecathlonPole Vault
|ATH10
|19:00
|W
|High Jump
|Final
|19:05
|M
|DecathlonJavelin
|19:10
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|19:20
|W
|400m Hurdles
|Final
|19:35
|M
|400m Hurdles
|Final
|19:50
|W
|5000m
|Final
|20:10
|W
|Javelin
|Final
|20:25
|M
|800m
|Final
|20:40
|M
|Decathlon1500m
|Final
|21:05
|W
|4×100m Relay
|Final
|21:25
|M
|4×100m Relay
|Final
|4/10/2023 Wednesday
|ATH11
|7:00
|Mixed
|35km Walk
|Final
|ATH12
|19:00
|M
|High Jump
|Final
|19:05
|M
|Javelin
|Final
|19:10
|W
|Triple Jump
|Final
|19:25
|W
|800m
|Final
|19:40
|M
|5000m
|Final
|20:15
|W
|4×400m Relay
|Final
|20:35
|M
|4×400m Relay
|Final
|5/10/2023 Thursday
|ATH13
|7:00
|M
|Marathon
|Final
|7:10
|W
|Marathon
|Final