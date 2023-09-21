Mutaz Essa Barshim for Asian Games
HANGZHOU (CHN): World champions Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in high jump and Neeraj Chopra of India in javelin are set to headline the athletics events at the Hangzhou Asian Games, slated for September 29 to October 5. Their presence adds international flair to a competition where China aims to continue its longstanding leadership in the medal tally.

China has been a dominant force in track and field at the Asian Games, leading the medal table since 1986. At the last Asian Games in Jakarta five years ago, China tied with Bahrain, each country securing 12 golds, while India followed with seven and Japan with six.

Key athletes bolstering China’s chances this year include Olympic gold medalists Gong Lijiao in the shot put and Liu Shiying in the javelin, along with World medalist Feng Bin in the discus, Wang Zheng in the hammer, and former World champion Yang Jiayu in the 20km walk.

The Hangzhou event promises a stellar roster, not just showcasing Chinese talent but also featuring stars like Philippine pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

Asian Games Schedule

VenueHangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium
DateSessionTimeGenderEventPhase
29/9/2023 FridayATH017:00M20km WalkFinal
7:10W20km WalkFinal
ATH0219:00W400mR1
19:10WHammerFinal
19:25M400mR1
20:05W10000mFinal
20:45WShot PutFinal
21:00W100mR1
21:35M100mR1
30/9/2023 SaturdayATH039:00WHeptathlon100m Hurdles
9:05MLong JumpQ A+B
9:15W100m HurdlesR1
9:35M1500mR1
9:50WHeptathlonHigh Jump
9:55M400mSF
ATH0419:00MHammerFinal
19:05MPole VaultFinal
19:10WHeptathlonShot Put
19:15W100mSF
19:30M100mSF
20:00W400mFinal
20:10M400mFinal
20:20M10000mFinal
21:05WHeptathlon200m
21:40W100mFinal
21:55M100mFinal
1/10/2023 SundayATH059:00WHeptathlonLong Jump
9:10M110m HurdlesR1
9:40W200mR1
10:05WHeptathlonJavelin
10:10WLong JumpQ A+B
10:15M200mR1
ATH0619:00MShot PutFinal
19:10MLong JumpFinal
19:15M3000m SCFinal
19:35W200mSF
19:55M200mSF
20:05WDiscusFinal
20:20W1500mFinal
20:30M1500mFinal
20:45WHeptathlon800mFinal
21:15W100m HurdlesFinal
2/10/2023 MondayATH079:00MDecathlon100m
9:10MHigh JumpQ A+B
9:20M4×100m RelayR1
9:40MDecathlonLong Jump
9:40M800mR1
10:15M400m HurdlesR1
10:40W400m HurdlesR1
10:50MDecathlonShot Put
ATH0819:00WPole VaultFinal
19:05MDecathlonHigh Jump
19:10WLong JumpFinal
19:20W3000m SCFinal
19:40MDiscusFinal
19:45W200mFinal
19:55M200mFinal
20:15M110m HurdlesFinal
20:40Mixed4×400m RelayFinal
21:15MDecathlon400m
3/10/2023 TuesdayATH099:00MDecathlon110m Hurdles
9:20W800mR1
9:35MDecathlonDiscus
9:50M4×400m RelayR1
11:00MDecathlonPole Vault
ATH1019:00WHigh JumpFinal
19:05MDecathlonJavelin
19:10MTriple JumpFinal
19:20W400m HurdlesFinal
19:35M400m HurdlesFinal
19:50W5000mFinal
20:10WJavelinFinal
20:25M800mFinal
20:40MDecathlon1500mFinal
21:05W4×100m RelayFinal
21:25M4×100m RelayFinal
4/10/2023 WednesdayATH117:00Mixed35km WalkFinal
ATH1219:00MHigh JumpFinal
19:05MJavelinFinal
19:10WTriple JumpFinal
19:25W800mFinal
19:40M5000mFinal
20:15W4×400m RelayFinal
20:35M4×400m RelayFinal
5/10/2023 ThursdayATH137:00MMarathonFinal
7:10WMarathonFinal
