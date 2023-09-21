HANGZHOU (CHN): World champions Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar in high jump and Neeraj Chopra of India in javelin are set to headline the athletics events at the Hangzhou Asian Games, slated for September 29 to October 5. Their presence adds international flair to a competition where China aims to continue its longstanding leadership in the medal tally.

China has been a dominant force in track and field at the Asian Games, leading the medal table since 1986. At the last Asian Games in Jakarta five years ago, China tied with Bahrain, each country securing 12 golds, while India followed with seven and Japan with six.

Key athletes bolstering China’s chances this year include Olympic gold medalists Gong Lijiao in the shot put and Liu Shiying in the javelin, along with World medalist Feng Bin in the discus, Wang Zheng in the hammer, and former World champion Yang Jiayu in the 20km walk.

The Hangzhou event promises a stellar roster, not just showcasing Chinese talent but also featuring stars like Philippine pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

