Taliyah Brooks and Lindon Victor are the top-performing athletes from North America and the Caribbean after the first day of the Decastar 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold Eevent in Talence, France.

Brooks, representing the United States, is in second place with 3,756 points, just one point behind Germany’s Sophie Weissenberg, who has 3,757 points. Brooks claimed victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.91 seconds, cleared 1.75m in the high jump, threw 12.93m in the shot put, and finished second in the 200m with a time of 24.02 seconds.

Emma Oosterwegel of the Netherlands with 3,688 points, and Annik Kälin (SUI) and Marijke Esselink (NED), both with 3,654 points, round out the top five women going into Sunday's final day, which will feature four more events.

Lindon Victor in Striking Distance of Top Spot at Decastar 2023

On the men’s side, world bronze medalist Victor, hailing from Grenada, is in fourth place with 4,132 points. Victor clocked 10.81 seconds in the men’s 100m, achieved a distance of 7.22m in the long jump, won the shot put with a throw of 14.81m, cleared 1.96m in the high jump, and finished the day with a time of 49.92 seconds in the 400m.

Victor trails Makenson Gletty (EN) with 4,344 points, Manuel Eitel (GER) with 4,268 points, and Finley Gaio (SU) with 4,209 points. Jente Hauttekeete (BEL) completes the top five men with 4,120 points.