World Athletics Rankings - Ready for Zurich Diamond League --- Noah Lyles in the men's semi-finals at the Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships
The United States, with standout performances from Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, secured four spots in the men’s top 10 World Athletics Rankings released by World Athletics.

Swedish pole vault champion Armand Duplantis is leading the global rankings, who recently shattered his world record with a 6.23-meter vault at the Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final. He currently holds 1,576 points. READ: Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson Secure Top Spots in Latest World Rankings

Crouser, Lyles Lead the way for North American and the Caribbean Athletes in World Athletics Rankings

In second and third place are Americans Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, with 1,552 and 1,548 points respectively. Crouser is the reigning two-time world shot put champion, while Lyles claimed three gold medals at the 2023 Budapest championships. READ about the entire world ranking here

Other Americans in the top 10 include Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin. Holloway extended his winning streak in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Budapest championships, amassing 1,490 points. Benjamin is close behind with 1,473 points.

The United States boasts a total of 14 athletes in the top 50: Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Joe Kovacs, JuVaughn Harrison, Christopher Nilsen, Daniel Roberts, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and CJ Allen.

Other notable athletes in the top 50 include Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, ranked 12th with 1,468 points, and Jamaican Hansle Parchment, ranked 18th with 1,455 points. Canadians Marco Arop and Damian Warner also made the list, landing at 28th and 34th respectively.

PlaceCompetitorCountryScoreEvent List
1Armand DUPLANTISSWE1576Pole Vault
2Ryan CROUSERUSA1552Shot Put
3Noah LYLESUSA1548100m, 200m
4Jakob INGEBRIGTSENNOR15381500m, 5000m [Mile, 2000m]
5Karsten WARHOLMNOR1531400mH
6Lamecha GIRMAETH15081500m, 3000mSC [3000m, 3000m ind.]
7Grant HOLLOWAYUSA1490110mH
8Letsile TEBOGOBOT1485100m, 200m
9Soufiane EL BAKKALIMAR14743000mSC
10Rai BENJAMINUSA1473400mH
11Kelvin KIPTUMKEN1473Marathon
12Kyron MCMASTERIVB1468400mH
13Kristjan ČEHSLO1467Discus Throw
14Álvaro MARTÍNESP146320km Walk [35km Walk]
15Erriyon KNIGHTONUSA1461200m
16Yared NUGUSEUSA14591500m [Mile,Mile ind.]
17Hugues Fabrice ZANGOBUR1456Triple Jump
18Hansle PARCHMENTJAM1455110mH
19Zharnel HUGHESGBR1454100m, 200m
20Yomif KEJELCHAETH14535000m [3000m]
21Emmanuel WANYONYIKEN1449800m
22Tom WALSHNZL1448Shot Put
23Christian COLEMANUSA1448100m
24Pierce LEPAGECAN1446Decathlon
25Ernest John OBIENAPHI1443Pole Vault
26Daniel STÅHLSWE1441Discus Throw
27Mohamed KATIRESP14381500m, 5000m [3000m ind.]
28Marco AROPCAN1437800m
29Joe KOVACSUSA1437Shot Put
30JuVaughn HARRISONUSA1434High Jump
31Miltiadis TENTOGLOUGRE1433Long Jump [Long Jump ind.]
32Christopher NILSENUSA1431Pole Vault
33Daniel ROBERTSUSA1431110mH [60mH ind.]
34Damian WARNERCAN1430Decathlon
35Berihu AREGAWIETH14305000m [3000m]
36Neeraj CHOPRAIND1429Javelin Throw
37Josh KERRGBR14271500m [1500m ind.,3000m ind.]
38Alison DOS SANTOSBRA1426400mH
39Leonardo FABBRIITA1425Shot Put
40Wojciech NOWICKIPOL1425Hammer Throw
41Kenneth BEDNAREKUSA1418200m
42Ferdinand OMANYALAKEN1418100m
43Shunsuke IZUMIYAJPN1417110mH
44Jakub VADLEJCHCZE1412Javelin
45Fred KERLEYUSA1409100m, 200m
46Telahun Haile BEKELEETH14095000m [3000m]
47Simon Kiprop KOECHKEN14083000mSC
48CJ ALLENUSA1406400mH
49Selemon BAREGAETH14055000m, 10,000m [3000m]
50Wayde VAN NIEKERKRSA1404400m
