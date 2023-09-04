The United States, with standout performances from Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, secured four spots in the men’s top 10 World Athletics Rankings released by World Athletics.

Swedish pole vault champion Armand Duplantis is leading the global rankings, who recently shattered his world record with a 6.23-meter vault at the Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final. He currently holds 1,576 points. READ: Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson Secure Top Spots in Latest World Rankings

Crouser, Lyles Lead the way for North American and the Caribbean Athletes in World Athletics Rankings

In second and third place are Americans Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, with 1,552 and 1,548 points respectively. Crouser is the reigning two-time world shot put champion, while Lyles claimed three gold medals at the 2023 Budapest championships. READ about the entire world ranking here

Other Americans in the top 10 include Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin. Holloway extended his winning streak in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Budapest championships, amassing 1,490 points. Benjamin is close behind with 1,473 points.

The United States boasts a total of 14 athletes in the top 50: Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Joe Kovacs, JuVaughn Harrison, Christopher Nilsen, Daniel Roberts, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and CJ Allen.

Other notable athletes in the top 50 include Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, ranked 12th with 1,468 points, and Jamaican Hansle Parchment, ranked 18th with 1,455 points. Canadians Marco Arop and Damian Warner also made the list, landing at 28th and 34th respectively.