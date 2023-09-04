The United States, with standout performances from Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, secured four spots in the men’s top 10 World Athletics Rankings released by World Athletics.
Swedish pole vault champion Armand Duplantis is leading the global rankings, who recently shattered his world record with a 6.23-meter vault at the Prefontaine Classic – Eugene Diamond League Final. He currently holds 1,576 points. READ: Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson Secure Top Spots in Latest World Rankings
Crouser, Lyles Lead the way for North American and the Caribbean Athletes in World Athletics Rankings
In second and third place are Americans Ryan Crouser and Noah Lyles, with 1,552 and 1,548 points respectively. Crouser is the reigning two-time world shot put champion, while Lyles claimed three gold medals at the 2023 Budapest championships. READ about the entire world ranking here
Other Americans in the top 10 include Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin. Holloway extended his winning streak in the men’s 110m hurdles at the Budapest championships, amassing 1,490 points. Benjamin is close behind with 1,473 points.
The United States boasts a total of 14 athletes in the top 50: Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton, Yared Nuguse, Christian Coleman, Joe Kovacs, JuVaughn Harrison, Christopher Nilsen, Daniel Roberts, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and CJ Allen.
Other notable athletes in the top 50 include Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, ranked 12th with 1,468 points, and Jamaican Hansle Parchment, ranked 18th with 1,455 points. Canadians Marco Arop and Damian Warner also made the list, landing at 28th and 34th respectively.
|Place
|Competitor
|Country
|Score
|Event List
|1
|Armand DUPLANTIS
|SWE
|1576
|Pole Vault
|2
|Ryan CROUSER
|USA
|1552
|Shot Put
|3
|Noah LYLES
|USA
|1548
|100m, 200m
|4
|Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN
|NOR
|1538
|1500m, 5000m [Mile, 2000m]
|5
|Karsten WARHOLM
|NOR
|1531
|400mH
|6
|Lamecha GIRMA
|ETH
|1508
|1500m, 3000mSC [3000m, 3000m ind.]
|7
|Grant HOLLOWAY
|USA
|1490
|110mH
|8
|Letsile TEBOGO
|BOT
|1485
|100m, 200m
|9
|Soufiane EL BAKKALI
|MAR
|1474
|3000mSC
|10
|Rai BENJAMIN
|USA
|1473
|400mH
|11
|Kelvin KIPTUM
|KEN
|1473
|Marathon
|12
|Kyron MCMASTER
|IVB
|1468
|400mH
|13
|Kristjan ČEH
|SLO
|1467
|Discus Throw
|14
|Álvaro MARTÍN
|ESP
|1463
|20km Walk [35km Walk]
|15
|Erriyon KNIGHTON
|USA
|1461
|200m
|16
|Yared NUGUSE
|USA
|1459
|1500m [Mile,Mile ind.]
|17
|Hugues Fabrice ZANGO
|BUR
|1456
|Triple Jump
|18
|Hansle PARCHMENT
|JAM
|1455
|110mH
|19
|Zharnel HUGHES
|GBR
|1454
|100m, 200m
|20
|Yomif KEJELCHA
|ETH
|1453
|5000m [3000m]
|21
|Emmanuel WANYONYI
|KEN
|1449
|800m
|22
|Tom WALSH
|NZL
|1448
|Shot Put
|23
|Christian COLEMAN
|USA
|1448
|100m
|24
|Pierce LEPAGE
|CAN
|1446
|Decathlon
|25
|Ernest John OBIENA
|PHI
|1443
|Pole Vault
|26
|Daniel STÅHL
|SWE
|1441
|Discus Throw
|27
|Mohamed KATIR
|ESP
|1438
|1500m, 5000m [3000m ind.]
|28
|Marco AROP
|CAN
|1437
|800m
|29
|Joe KOVACS
|USA
|1437
|Shot Put
|30
|JuVaughn HARRISON
|USA
|1434
|High Jump
|31
|Miltiadis TENTOGLOU
|GRE
|1433
|Long Jump [Long Jump ind.]
|32
|Christopher NILSEN
|USA
|1431
|Pole Vault
|33
|Daniel ROBERTS
|USA
|1431
|110mH [60mH ind.]
|34
|Damian WARNER
|CAN
|1430
|Decathlon
|35
|Berihu AREGAWI
|ETH
|1430
|5000m [3000m]
|36
|Neeraj CHOPRA
|IND
|1429
|Javelin Throw
|37
|Josh KERR
|GBR
|1427
|1500m [1500m ind.,3000m ind.]
|38
|Alison DOS SANTOS
|BRA
|1426
|400mH
|39
|Leonardo FABBRI
|ITA
|1425
|Shot Put
|40
|Wojciech NOWICKI
|POL
|1425
|Hammer Throw
|41
|Kenneth BEDNAREK
|USA
|1418
|200m
|42
|Ferdinand OMANYALA
|KEN
|1418
|100m
|43
|Shunsuke IZUMIYA
|JPN
|1417
|110mH
|44
|Jakub VADLEJCH
|CZE
|1412
|Javelin
|45
|Fred KERLEY
|USA
|1409
|100m, 200m
|46
|Telahun Haile BEKELE
|ETH
|1409
|5000m [3000m]
|47
|Simon Kiprop KOECH
|KEN
|1408
|3000mSC
|48
|CJ ALLEN
|USA
|1406
|400mH
|49
|Selemon BAREGA
|ETH
|1405
|5000m, 10,000m [3000m]
|50
|Wayde VAN NIEKERK
|RSA
|1404
|400m