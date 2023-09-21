LAUSANNE, Switzerland – European Athletics has announced the men’s Rising Star award nominations, featuring ten athletes.

Among the nominees are two standout performers from the European U20 Championships: Marek Zakrzewski of Poland, who secured gold in both the 100m and 200m races in Jerusalem, and Niels Laros of the Netherlands, holder of multiple National Records and the European U20 Record for the mile.

Laros clinched the 1500m and 5000m titles in Jerusalem. Another middle-distance contender is Great Britain’s Ben Pattison, who earned a bronze medal in the 800m at the World Championships.

An additional five European U20 Champions are in the running for the award: Gyorgy Herczeg of Hungary in javelin, Jonathan Grahn from Sweden in the 3000m, Amadeus Graber from Germany in the decathlon, Ukrainian Mykhailo Brudin in discus, and Mattia Furlani of Italy in long jump.

Two Norwegians are also nominated: Havard Bentdal Ingvaldsen and Markus Rooth. Both athletes won European U23 titles—Ingvaldsen in the 400m and Rooth in the decathlon. Both also competed in the World Championships in Budapest, finishing sixth and eighth respectively.