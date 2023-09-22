NEW YORK, New York – New Balance has secured more Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, adding two promising middle-distance runners to its roster.

Nineteen-year-old Tinoda Matsasa, who recently clocked times of 1:47.61 in the 800m and 3:58.70 in the mile, is set to begin his first year at Georgetown University. ALSO READ: The Future Is Mia: Oregon Star Inks NIL Deal With Nike

New Balance Expands NIL Roster with Rising Middle-Distance Stars

Joining him is Daniel Simmons, a contender for the 2023 national cross country title. Simmons recorded a notable performance in the 2023 outdoor track season; he finished second in the 5000m at the New Balance Nationals Indoor with a personal best of 13:59.96 and later clinched the New Balance Nationals Outdoor two-mile title with a time of 8:41.23. READ: High School Sprint Phenom Shawnti Jackson Inks NIL Deal with Brooks…

Initiated in 2021, NCAA student-athletes in all three divisions now have the latitude to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Governing bodies have given unanimous consent for an interim policy, effectively suspending previous NCAA limitations on name, image, and likeness rights for all sports, benefiting both incoming and current student-athletes.

The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools: