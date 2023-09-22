Georgetown Freshman Tinoda Matsasa Among New Balance's Latest NIL Signings
NEW YORK, New York – New Balance has secured more Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, adding two promising middle-distance runners to its roster.

Nineteen-year-old Tinoda Matsasa, who recently clocked times of 1:47.61 in the 800m and 3:58.70 in the mile, is set to begin his first year at Georgetown University. ALSO READ: The Future Is Mia: Oregon Star Inks NIL Deal With Nike

New Balance Expands NIL Roster with Rising Middle-Distance Stars

Joining him is Daniel Simmons, a contender for the 2023 national cross country title. Simmons recorded a notable performance in the 2023 outdoor track season; he finished second in the 5000m at the New Balance Nationals Indoor with a personal best of 13:59.96 and later clinched the New Balance Nationals Outdoor two-mile title with a time of 8:41.23. READ: High School Sprint Phenom Shawnti Jackson Inks NIL Deal with Brooks…

Initiated in 2021, NCAA student-athletes in all three divisions now have the latitude to monetize their name, image, and likeness. Governing bodies have given unanimous consent for an interim policy, effectively suspending previous NCAA limitations on name, image, and likeness rights for all sports, benefiting both incoming and current student-athletes.

The policy provides the following guidance to college athletes, recruits, their families and member schools:

  • Individuals can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities may be a resource for state law questions.
  • College athletes who attend a school in a state without an NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.
  • Individuals can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.
  • Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.
Anthony Foster
http://www.trackalerts.com
Anthony Foster is a renowned Jamaican sports journalist, honored twice as the Jamaica sports journalist of the year (in 2004 and 2005). His journalistic achievements are globally recognized. Notably, he authored an award-winning article on Usain Bolt, the iconic 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion, and record holder for the sprint double. This significant piece was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony's extensive coverage includes prestigious events such as the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016. He has also provided coverage for seven (7) World Athletics Championships held between 2007 and 2022, alongside various other international sporting events. Noteworthy mentions comprise his coverage of the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his cherished experience reporting on the 2004 clash between his favorite football team, Argentina, and the USA.

